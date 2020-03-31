Ryan Reynolds on if he ever saw Blake Lively on GG

STAINED: Ryan Reynolds revealing on Twitter if he ever saw the great Serena Van Der Woodsen … errr, Blake Lively on the small screen.
Monday night the dead Pool The actor was asked on Twitter if he ever saw an episode of Gossip Girl.
"I need to know if @VancityReynolds has seen Gossip Girl. I NEED to know,quot; the social media user tweeted, tagging the actor to get his action and response.
He answered"I didn't see. I drank it through my eyes."
While we're not exactly sure what he means by that, we hope it's safe to assume he has watched all six seasons of the hit teen drama starring his beautiful wife.
And in case you're wondering what else the 43-year-old actor is looking at, then you're in luck.
Another Twitter fan asked about his "Top 5 Recommendations,quot; for movies to watch and Reynolds repliedThese are not recommendations. This is just what I saw during the past week: Grosse Point Blank, Training Day, Being there, Easter parade, F-cking Paw patrol X 11. "
Most recently, Reynolds and Lively have donated $ 1 million to Feeding America and Food Bank Canada, in addition to making another $ 100,000 personal donation to each of the four most affected hospitals in New York during the coronavirus outbreak, including Elmhurtst, NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai and North Westchester.
The actor also turned to social media to urge fans and followers to "stay home, practice social distancing, and wash your hands."
"We need to work to flatten the curve and fight COVID-19," the actor said in a video posted to Twitter earlier this month, before making a joke about who the real heroes are these days. "I think in times of crisis, I think we all know that we are the celebrities we have the most with. They are the ones that will help us get through this."
He playfully added: "Right after the health workers, of course. First responders. People who work in essential services. Ping pong players. Mannequins, they're great. Imaginary childhood friends, of course. Like 400 other kinds of people "
