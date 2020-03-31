Ryan Reynolds on if he ever saw Blake Lively on GG

STAINED: Ryan Reynolds revealing on Twitter if he ever saw the great Serena Van Der Woodsen … errr, Blake Lively on the small screen.

Monday night the dead Pool The actor was asked on Twitter if he ever saw an episode of Gossip Girl.

"I need to know if @VancityReynolds has seen Gossip Girl. I NEED to know,quot; the social media user tweeted, tagging the actor to get his action and response.

He answered"I didn't see. I drank it through my eyes."

While we're not exactly sure what he means by that, we hope it's safe to assume he has watched all six seasons of the hit teen drama starring his beautiful wife.

And in case you're wondering what else the 43-year-old actor is looking at, then you're in luck.

Another Twitter fan asked about his "Top 5 Recommendations,quot; for movies to watch and Reynolds repliedThese are not recommendations. This is just what I saw during the past week: Grosse Point Blank, Training Day, Being there, Easter parade, F-cking Paw patrol X 11. "