Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate $ 400K to New York hospitals dealing with coronavirus

Just weeks after giving $ 1 million to food banks amid the pandemic, the Hollywood couple issues personal checks to four hospitals as the state struggles to cope with the influx of new cases.

Ryan Reynolds Y Blake Lively They have made another generous donation of $ 400,000 (£ 358,000) to four New York hospitals facing the coronavirus, just weeks after giving $ 1 million (£ 901,560) to food banks during the pandemic.

The Hollywood couple gave $ 100,000 (£ 90,073) personal checks to NYU Langone Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital, according to TMZ. New York is considered to be the epicenter of the Covid-19 virus in the United States, with hospitals and medical centers in the state struggling to cope with the constant influx of new cases.

A source added that Ryan and Blake are interested in "encouraging people across the United States to help their local hospitals, health workers, and communities during this difficult time."

Just two weeks ago, the couple donated $ 1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada to help the hungry during the current health crisis.

"Blake and I are donating a million dollars to distribute between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If they can give, these organizations need our help," Ryan wrote on Instagram at the time. "Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who is isolated and may need connection."

Feeding America thanks Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for their donation.

After the donation, Feeding America officials expressed their gratitude to the couple in a Twitter post, writing: "Thank you, Ryan and Blake, for your incredible support. Your donation means a lot to us and to the millions of people in the world. We serve. And for all you inspire to give in these uncertain times, every dollar and every minute makes a difference. "