Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Chelsea midfielder & # 39; hardened & # 39; due to an injury but without difficulties with recovery | Football news

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been out since May 2019 with an Achilles rupture

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek says his body is his greatest strength as well as his "weakness,quot; and insists that he will not be in a hurry to return from injury.

The 24-year-old has not been seen on the field since he suffered an Achilles rupture in May 2019, a cruel ending to what he calls his "breakthrough season,quot; at Stamford Bridge.

Loftus-Cheek's rehabilitation this year intensified with a series of outings for the club's U23s, but the forced shutdown of soccer after the coronavirus pandemic has delayed his return.

Despite that obvious frustration, Loftus-Cheek remains positive and willing to be patient in his recovery.

In a video, filmed before the coronavirus pandemic, Loftus Cheek met with England rugby captain Owen Farrell and Team GB sprinter Adam Gemili to discuss his way back to full physical fitness.

"I have to manage my body, and that's what I've learned a lot from," he said. "So you are working smart, working hard but also listening to your body."

"The mental side of injury is tough. Going through tough times toughens you up and makes you a better player."

Loftus-Cheek scored ten goals in all competitions last season

"I have to have the mentality of not regretting those things. I have those moments:" Who would I be now if I had not had those injuries? "But I also have to counter that and say,quot; Who would it be without those wounds?

"There is a correct way of thinking and an incorrect way of thinking. You have to practice, it is an ability, to think correctly.

"I really didn't want to rush. The hardest part for me has been watching the games. Watching them play and watching them win and lose in bad times, that's very difficult."

"Playing for Chelsea is profound. And that feeling of playing for the shirt really comes out when you're on the field."