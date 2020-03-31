Roger Federer delights his fans by showing off some exquisite tricks in the snow | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLfa6679bdd9f7e55ac8f91afcbcb7a5b711% %MINIFYHTMLfa6679bdd9f7e55ac8f91afcbcb7a5b712%





Roger Federer kept fans entertained by posting a video of himself executing tricks against a wall in the snow (video courtesy of @rogerfederer)

Roger Federer delighted fans by posting a video to Twitter on Monday, which shows him executing some trademark shots at a wall in the snow.

The Swiss star hit a series of featured reel shots for fans, including a series of tweeners and behind-the-back shots with perfect precision against a wall.

"Making sure I still remember how to hit shots with #TennisAtHome tricks," Federer tweeted along with the video, which showed the 20-time Grand Slam champion moving smoothly through the snow.

The tennis circuit is currently halted with the men's ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the women's circuit, suspending all tournaments until June 7 after countries began blocking borders to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

