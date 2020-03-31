RJ Malishka plans to move in with Tejasswi Prakash

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, presented by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, has been filmed in the exotic locations of Bulgaria. RJ Malishka was one of the contestants. She was kicked out of the reality show some time ago. Recently, the popular RJ spoke about her bond with contestant Tejasswi Prakash from the series of fame Karn Sangini.

In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Malishka said that they are both good friends and that they plan to move in together. They have not yet been able to do so, as Malishka is currently working from home. He also discussed his alleged consequences with the actress during one of the episodes of the show that ultimately led to his eviction.

Malishka was afraid of performing a task involving rats, about which he reported to the leader of his group, Tejasswi. However, the latter still chose her to do the task. But now they have resolved their differences. The two of them are enjoying their self-quarantine period as of now.