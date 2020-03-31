Rihanna's experience of racism has not changed since she moved to the UK.

British Vogue

In an interview with British Vogue, she says of racism in London: "It is evident that it is becoming an increasingly common, or underlying, norm, where people don't even know they are being obvious about it."

RihannaThe experience of racism has not changed since he moved to the United Kingdom, and the singer insisted that it is "the same" in England as in the United States.

The 32-year-old singer has been living in London for the past three years, and she told Vogue magazine that she has been well aware of the amount of racial discrimination that occurs in the capital, compared to her former adoptive country of the United States. United. state

"I think police brutality is probably extremely severe in the United States, but racism is alive everywhere. Everywhere," British author Afua Hirsch told the publication. "It's the same (in the UK). It's obvious, what's increasingly becoming a norm, or it's underlying, where people don't even know they're being obvious about it. You know, it's just a subconscious layer which is embedded throughout its core. "

And while some people might wonder how Rihanna can carry out her daily life in London without being noticed, the "Work" singer insisted that the locals in the St. John & # 39; s Wood area, where she reportedly reportedly lives in the capital, they are "too bougie". (bourgeois) to worry about her.

"I like it because they're too bougie to give a shit about me," he smiled. "When I go into those places, I am invisible. And nothing makes me feel better than being invisible."

Rihanna, who made history by being the first person to wear a durag (headtie) on the cover of the fashion bible, added that when it comes to hunting Jamaican food, Brixton in South London is their first port of call.