Rihanna talks about her upcoming album in a new interview

We may not know precisely when Rihanna's new reggae album will be released, but we do know that she is still busy working on it after her recent interview with British Vogue.

When asked about the songs on the album, RiRi said, "I don't want my albums to feel like songs," he said. "There are no rules. There is no format. There is only good music, and if I feel it, I am turning it off."

When asked if he was dropping the reggae theme, he said, "Oh no, that's happening."

"I feel like I have no limits. I did everything, I did all the hits, I tried all the genres, now I'm open, I can open everything. I can do whatever I want," she continued.

Rihanna broke the story with the magazine's May issue, becoming the first person, male or female, to have a durag on the cover.

"Rihanna is a woman I am fortunate to count among my closest creative collaborators. And did I ever imagine that I would see a durag on the cover of Vogue? No, reader, I did not. Although this powerful symbol of black life. .. of self-preservation, endurance and authenticity: it occupies an important place in popular culture, rarely seen through the prism of haute couture, "wrote Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of the magazine.