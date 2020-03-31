Rihanna talks about her upcoming album in a new interview

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
Logo

We may not know precisely when Rihanna's new reggae album will be released, but we do know that she is still busy working on it after her recent interview with British Vogue.

When asked about the songs on the album, RiRi said, "I don't want my albums to feel like songs," he said. "There are no rules. There is no format. There is only good music, and if I feel it, I am turning it off."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here