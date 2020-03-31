Rihanna reveals that she will release a new album without a particular format

According to Rihanna, your next registration will not follow traditional rules, standards or formats. The 32-year-old international celebrity spoke about his new album, "R9,quot;, during an interview with British Vogue.

While the pop star is finally talking about it, an official release date has yet to be set. "R9,quot; is their ninth album in total, and comes after their release in January 2016, Anti. During her conversation with British Vogue, the singer-songwriter said she was not sure when it would come out, but that she has been "working aggressively on music."

Additionally, RiRi explained that she simply chose the songs she liked best for the album, rather than tracks that fit a particular theme. Rihanna told the publication that she does not want her albums to have any theme or motive. She just wants "good music,quot; and that's it.

Also, Riri suggested that the record would be a reggae album, for the most part, but that doesn't mean there aren't other styles and genres. Rihanna told the publication that she feels she has no "limits,quot; because she has tried everything and "made all the successes."

For the latest issue of the magazine, Rihanna broke the record for being the first person to wear a du-rag on the cover.

It's clear that Riri has been busy working on music and getting her name back on track, after her release with PartyNextDoor, "Believe It," which came out earlier this week.

According to UPI, before his new song with PartyNextDoor, the last song he came out with was in 2017, "Lemon,quot;, with N.E.R.D. In February, Rihanna returned to the recording studio with the group, The Neptunes, which includes two of the most iconic producers, Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams.

The pop star has been setting her new record for months, including in December when she posted a GIF of a puppy on her IG account. Rihanna wrote in the caption that the puppy was her while listening to her new album and "refusing to release it."



