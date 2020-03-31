Rihanna drops a bomb on where she will be in her life at 42

Rihanna decided to make history covering fashion magazine with a durag. The singer and fashion icon opted for a Burberry suit and tie garçon style.

Inside the magazine, Rihanna did a long interview where she talked about her next album and her plans to have four babies.

It's been over four years since Rihanna left her Anti project, and fans have been harassing her for new music.

Talk to British fashionRihanna said that the music is on the way and added: "I can't say when I'm going to fall. Oh no, that's happening. I feel like I have no limits. I've done everything, I've done all the hits, I've tried all genres, now I'm just open. I can do whatever I want. "

She added: "I don't want my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules. There is no format. There is just good music, and if I feel it, I am turning it off."

Rihanna stated that with or without a man in her life at age 42, she would have about four children.

The magnate confessed: "I feel that society makes me want to feel that," Oh, you were wrong … "They diminish you as a mother if there is no father in your children's lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a father and a son. That's the only thing that can truly raise a child, is love. "

One fan had this reaction to the rebellious covers: “I loved every minute of it. When you sent me the message, "how about a durag on the cover?" I knew it was going to be a historic moment. ❤️ "

Another commenter wrote, "COVER GIRL IS BACK! 💫💫 The inspiration we all need right now 😭❤️The first person Durag uses in Vogue magazine … I'm not black, but you don't know how proud I am of you. 🖤👑 🇹🇷. ”

This sponsor shared: "wearing a Durag on the cover of Vogue😍 what time to be alive sis🔥🔥👑 She needs to kill an album cover 🙄😭"

This person revealed, “I love everything about this! REBEL RI🔥🔥🔥 In love with these covers, a haute couture durag On the cover of VOGUE, you know. ☝🏾☝🏾☝🏾 "

RiRi seems to have clear plans.



