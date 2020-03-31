Rihanna and Jay-Z donate $ 1 million each for COVID-19 relief efforts – Deadline

Rihanna and Jay-Z are doing their part to help with the impact of the coronavirus crisis. Its foundations have donated $ 1 million each to COVID-19 relief efforts in Los Angeles and New York City.

Funding from Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation and Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation will help undocumented workers, the incarcerated, homeless and elderly populations, and the children of frontline health care workers in both cities in middle of the pandemic. The funds will directly support organizations, including the ACLU, the New York Immigration Coalition, the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles, and the Fund for Public Schools, and provide daycare, food, and learning materials to health workers and the children of the first responders, along with the incarcerated, the elderly, and the elderly. homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles.

"In times of crisis, it is imperative that we come together as a community to ensure that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, has access to critical needs: housing, health, nutrition and education," Gloria Carter, Jay-Z's mother and CEO of SCF said in a statement to the media. "The only way to overcome this pandemic is with love and action."

Last week, CLF announced grants of $ 5 million to field partners working on the front lines of the coronavirus response in the United States, the Caribbean and Africa.

