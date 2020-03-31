RHONY – Tinsley Mortimer puts her wedding plans on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic

Real New York Housewives Star Tinsley Mortimer will have to wait awhile before marrying Scott Kluth. After getting engaged in November 2019, the 44-year-old man said ME! News This week their wedding plans are on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were thinking of doing something in Japan. And clearly, anything in Asia was suddenly, completely off limits, ”said Mortimer. "When you are planning something and you have to think about the future, we are at a moment in our lives at this moment when we really do not know what is happening, where we can travel and what we can do."

Mortimer added that they are waiting to see what will happen to the world, but they have some "really good ideas,quot; that they can put into practice once they know when they can travel again.

the Rhony Star revealed that she and Kluth "definitely,quot; want to do a destination wedding because if the wedding were in New York (where she lives) or Chicago (where he lives) "they would have to make it very big." Both Mortimer and Kluth want a small wedding, so they think a destination wedding would help them make the event more intimate.

At the moment, Mortimer still has his heart set on a destination wedding, but he admits that could change if no one can leave his home for an unknown period of time. She said they could end up getting married in court or at home.

This will be Mortimer's second marriage, as she was married to Topper Mortimer from 2002 to 2010. She says her first wedding taught her a lot about what she wanted and didn't want the second time around, especially when it came to how big of a role that his mother would play.

Mortimer said he was keeping his mother completely out of wedding planning because he doesn't want the experience to be too complicated or stressful. She understands that weddings can be like this, and it is better to keep her mother "out of it."

She explained that her first wedding was "huge,quot; and that her mother was "very involved,quot;. Mortimer noted that his mother was "amazing,quot; in planning the wedding, but this time he wants things to be simpler, less complicated, and less stressful.

Tinsley Mortimer says that now that he's older, planning a wedding is very different. She admitted that her mother is happier not to be part of the planning process because Mortimer can be "dominant,quot;.



