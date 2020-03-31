RHOA's Porsha Williams takes the 'day to day' thing with Dennis McKinley

The fallout from the Real Housewives of Atlanta Dennis McKinley cheating scandal is far from over, but Porsha Williams is reportedly taking things "day by day."

"Porsha and Dennis spend this time together, but Porsha continues to take things day by day," a source told HollywoodLife.

"This time she keeps the ins and outs of the relationship private and people have stopped asking her, but those who are close to her feel that she is really happy and in a good place and that is all that matters. She is not planning or thinking about the future. or a future. " wedding right now and trying to focus on the present and the PC. They have definitely connected more than ever during this time and things are going very well between them. "

McKinley was caught cheating on Porsha while she was very pregnant with her daughter, Pilar. In the recent season of the show, the couple were working hard to get things back on track, even going to counseling to solve their problems.