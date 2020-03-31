Restrictions are slowing coronavirus infections, new data suggests

Severe measures, including orders to stay home and the closure of restaurants, are contributing to rapid drops in the number of fevers, a sign symptom of most coronavirus infections, reported in states across the country, according to data. new and interesting produced by medical technology. firm.

At least 248 million Americans in at least 29 states have been told to stay home. Public health officials found it almost impossible to know how effective this and other measures have been in reducing the coronavirus.

But the new data offers real-time evidence that strict restrictions on social distancing may be working, potentially reducing hospital overcrowding and death rates, experts said.

The company, Kinsa Health, which produces internet-connected thermometers, first created a national map of fever levels on March 22 and was able to spot the trend in one day. Since then, data from the New York State and Washington State health departments have supported the finding, making clear that social distancing is saving lives.

The trend has become so obvious that on Sunday, President Donald Trump extended his recommendation that Americans remain locked up until the end of April. Trump hoped to lift the restrictions for Easter and send Americans back to work.

"That would have been the worst Easter surprise possible," said Dr. Peter J. Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, who added that he thought Kinsa's predictions were based on " very robust technology. "

Kinsa thermometers upload the user's temperature readings to a centralized database; The data allows the company to track fevers in the United States.

Kinsa thermometer owners can write other symptoms on a cell phone app after taking their temperature. The app offers basic advice on whether to seek medical attention.

Kinsa has more than 1 million thermometers in circulation and has been obtaining up to 162,000 daily temperature readings since COVID-19 began to spread in the country.

The company typically uses that data to track the spread of influenza. Since 2018, when it had more than 500,000 thermometers distributed, its predictions have routinely been two or three weeks ahead of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which collects flu data on patients' symptoms in the doctors' offices and hospitals.

To identify clusters of coronavirus infections, Kinsa recently adapted its software to detect "outlier,quot; peaks that do not correlate with historical influenza patterns and are likely attributable to the coronavirus.

As of noon Wednesday, the company's live map showed fevers sustained or falling almost universally across the country, with two important exceptions.

One was in a wide swath of New Mexico, where the governor had issued orders to stay home only the day before, and in adjacent counties in southern Colorado.

The second was in a ring of Louisiana parishes surrounding New Orleans, but 100 to 150 miles away. That was likely caused by the external local spread of the explosion of infections in New Orleans, which officials believe was caused by overcrowding during Mardi Gras.

By Friday morning, fevers in every county in the country were trending down, represented in four shades of blue on the map.

Fevers fell especially rapidly in the west, from Utah to California and from Washington to Arizona; In many western counties, the number of people reporting high fever fell by almost 20%. The numbers were also rapidly declining in Maine.

The parts of New Mexico and Colorado that had been slightly "warm,quot; on Wednesday were light blue, indicating that they were cooling. Also Louisiana counties.

As of Monday morning, more than three-quarters of the country was deep blue. A separate sample of the collective trend for national fever, which had peaked on March 17, had fallen so low that it was actually below the band showing historical trends for flu fever, meaning that the Blocking has not only reduced COVID-19 transmission but also influenza transmission.

"I am very impressed by this," said Dr. William Schaffner, an expert in preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University. "It seems like a way to show that social distancing works."

"But it does show that it takes the most restrictive measures to make a real difference," he added.

For some affected cities, Kinsa also submitted data on the New York Times fever outlined in a timeline of restrictions enacted by mayors or governors.

Those charts, Schaffner noted, showed that simply declaring a state of emergency or limiting the size of public gatherings did not affect the number of people reporting fevers.

But closing restaurants and bars and asking people to stay home produced dramatic results in all three cities.

For example, in Manhattan, reports of fevers rose steadily in early March, despite an emergency declaration on March 7 and an order on March 12 to restrict public gatherings to fewer than 500 people.

The turning point began on March 16, the day the schools closed. The bars and restaurants closed the next day, and on March 20 a housewife order went into effect. By March 23, new fevers in Manhattan were below their March 1 levels.

Last Friday, New York state data showed the same trend that Kinsa fever readings had detected five days earlier.

The state tracks hospitalization rates, not fevers. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said so many patients were admitted to New York City hospitals that as of March 20, hospitalization rates doubled approximately every other day.

By Tuesday, the hospitalization rate took four days to double. This is roughly what the fever readings predicted, said Nita Nehru, a company spokeswoman.

Hospitalizations occur several days after symptoms such as fever appear. "The cases that were counted now had a fever five or 10 days ago," he said.

The slowdown in new hospital admissions "suggests that our density control measures may be working," Cuomo said Wednesday.

"People say these requirements, without restaurants, without nonessential workers, are burdensome," he said. "And them are burdensome. But they are effective and necessary. Evidence suggests that they have slowed down our hospitalizations, and that's all. "

According to Kinsa data, Dr. Howard Zucker, New York State Health Commissioner, called it "a great example of technology capable of showing what we believe we are experiencing, and is consistent with our data."

On Friday, the University of California, San Francisco said its hospitals were not facing a large wave of patients and credited the strict shelter-in-place orders imposed by Mayor London Breed on March 16.

On Sunday, Washington state also reported a downward trend after the imposition of its restrictions, based on death data, coronavirus tests and information on people's movements from Facebook applications on their cell phones.

"People need to know that their sacrifices are helping," said Inder Singh, founder of Kinsa. "I have received text messages or calls from friends and they have told me:" Inder, this seems exaggerated. I am sitting at home alone, I don't know anyone who is sick, why am I doing this? "

Tracking Kinsa fevers in Miami-Dade County, Florida showed an even more pronounced trend, and the company had tried to raise the alarm.

In early March, Florida's beaches and bars were filled with spring break revelers, despite warnings that overcrowding was dangerous. On Kinsa maps that normally look for flu trends, fever levels soared.

Singh tried to spread the word, but the San Francisco-based company is relatively dark and hardly anyone paid attention.

"It was very frustrating," said Nehru, the company spokeswoman. “For three days starting March 19, Inder called people from the local government in Florida, The Tampa Bay Times and other newspapers. The government did absolutely nothing. "

"Also, we were being rejected on social media," he said. "People were saying, 'The tests don't show this, you know, is your data wrong? "Y,quot; Could it be that you only sold more thermometers in Florida? "

On March 12, a state of emergency had been declared, but according to Kinsa data, fevers continued to rise. The closure of local schools on March 16 had little effect.

But on March 18, Miami bars and restaurants closed, and within two days reports of fever began to drop sharply, according to Kinsa data.

But the damage may have been done. Now Florida reports that coronavirus cases are on the rise and its hospitals hope to be overwhelmed.

The decreasing fever trend does not mean that cases or hospitalizations also decrease immediately, Nehru noted.

Confirmed cases will continue for days, because people don't always have a COVID-19 test the same day they feel fever. Also, many states are doing more tests every day.

The CDC has declined to comment whenever asked about the company.

Singh said he had approached the CDC about the use of his data as part of his own flu surveillance, but agency officials had insisted that he give up his data rights if they did, and he declined. .

Schaffner, CDC adviser on influenza surveillance, said he was disappointed to hear that and would investigate it.

Kinsa's refinement on March 22 was to add "trends," a map that shows whether all fevers increased, decreased, or remained stable.

"Finally, people ask us for our data," Singh said Monday. "We are talking to six states about the distribution of more thermometers. People understand the value now."

