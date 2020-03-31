Renowned physician Andrews temporarily halts Tommy John surgeries – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLc22db9dfa8c4f2bcc8ce586336da893711% %MINIFYHTMLc22db9dfa8c4f2bcc8ce586336da893712%

GULF BREEZE, Fla. – Leading orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews temporarily halted Tommy John operations at his Florida medical center in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came Tuesday from his institute in Gulf Breeze. Some have questioned whether reconstructive elbow surgery for a ball player is an essential procedure at this time.

"We are not performing any non-urgent or non-urgent procedures, including Tommy John surgery, in compliance with the governor's executive order. We are complying with these restrictions and all of these cases are currently suspended, "said a statement from the Andrews Institute spokesman.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order earlier this month prohibiting "any medically unnecessary, non-urgent or non-emergency procedures or surgery,quot; that would not put a patient at risk if delayed.

Stars Chris Sale, Noah Syndergaard, and Luis Severino are among pitchers who have had Tommy John surgery since spring training began, conducted by different doctors.

Sale's surgery was performed by Los Angeles Dodgers main team doctor Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday. ElAttrache also analyzed Syndergaard's situation.

"I know I am going to be criticized for taking care of these types of men, but it is essential to their livelihood," the ElAttrache newspaper said in the San Francisco Chronicle last week.

"If you have someone's career at stake and they lose two seasons instead of one, I would say it is not a non-essential or unimportant elective procedure," he said.

Andrews, who turns 78 in May, has been among the best sports orthopedists in the world. It also maintains a medical center in Birmingham, Alabama.