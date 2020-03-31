Relive Nikki Bella's pregnancy photos before Total Bellas returns

Nikki Bella she is a really awesome future mom!

The 36-year-old WWE star has been documenting her pregnancy since she made the announcement about her first child with her fiancé. Artem Chigvintsev in January. Whether she shares photos of her tummy or gets excited about how excited she is to be a mother, Nikki certainly kept fans of Total fine In the tie!

"I can't even begin to describe to everyone how happy I am! I'LL BE A MOM! It's something I've wanted to be my whole life," Nikki said on social media in January. "I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn't expecting it and I felt like I wasn't ready, but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this incredible blessing and miracle to my life! I'm already so in love! "