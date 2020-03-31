Relive Nikki Bella's pregnancy photos before Total Bellas returns

<pre><pre>Pregnant Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev can't agree on the names of babies

Nikki Bella she is a really awesome future mom!

The 36-year-old WWE star has been documenting her pregnancy since she made the announcement about her first child with her fiancé. Artem Chigvintsev in January. Whether she shares photos of her tummy or gets excited about how excited she is to be a mother, Nikki certainly kept fans of Total fine In the tie!

"I can't even begin to describe to everyone how happy I am! I'LL BE A MOM! It's something I've wanted to be my whole life," Nikki said on social media in January. "I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn't expecting it and I felt like I wasn't ready, but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this incredible blessing and miracle to my life! I'm already so in love! "

Now is your chance to look back on Nikki's pregnancy journey before a new season of Total fine arrives on April 2. Check out these sweet photos of Nikki as a future mom in the gallery below!

Stefan / BACKGRID

She is pregnant!

Nikki Bella She is out in Los Angeles in January 2019, shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with their first child and their first boyfriend together, Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

The look of love

"Baby Daddy,quot;, the Total fine Star captioned this gorgeous IG photo.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Instagram

Daddy's Girls

"Dinner with dad!" Brie shared shortly after the twins' baby announcements.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, PDA

Phamous / BACKGRID

PDA Pregnancy

Cute! Artem holds his lady's growing belly during a PDA-filled excursion.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

ROME / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Ladies having lunch

Nikki and Brie enjoy a lunch date the day before Valentine 2020.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Phamous / BACKGRID

Baby Bumpin & # 39;

The Bella Twins and their twins hit a farmer's market in Los Angeles.

Nikki Bella

BACKGRID

Doing some errands

Nikki stops by a supermarket in Studio City looking fresh and casual in black.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, pregnant

Instagram

16 weeks!

Nikki discovered her tummy on Instagram on February 20, 2020, writing, "Hello, my little baby, 16 weeks today!"

Nikki Bella, Instagram, pregnant

Instagram

Side view

Nikki also gave fans a side view of her growing belly.

Nikki Bella, Baby Bump

Instagram

Close-up of bump

"Sweet dreams," Nikki shared in her Instagram stories with a close-up of a belly.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

PHAM, Dufffotos / BACKGRID

Colorful cuties

Pregnant twin twins grab a bite to eat at Joan & # 39; s on Third in L.A. in cute colorful outfits.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Phamous / BACKGRID

Tight grip

The WWE star clings to his man as he navigates a farmer's market in Studio City.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, Drew Scott

Twitter

Podcast pairs

Nikki and Artem "had a lot of fun,quot; filming Linda and Drew Scott At home podcast

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Instagram

Butt to bump

the Total fine the stars take a selfie with their matching bumps.

Nikki Bella

Instagram

18 weeks!

Nikki shared an 18-week pregnancy update with fans on March 4.

Nikki Bella

Instagram

Pregnancy breasts

She also posed topless and revealed that her pregnancy "her boobs have become huge."

Nikki Bella

BG028 / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

About

Nikki runs errands in Los Angeles as she nears mid-pregnancy.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, March 2020

Instagram

Selfie Training

Nikki goes to the gym for a bar workout.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, March 2020

Instagram

All dressed

Nikki before holding an "amazing,quot; event with her sister Bella and others.

Nikki Bella

Bad Rabbit / BACKGRID

Gal grocery store

the Total fine The star stops at Whole Foods in Los Angeles to buy some groceries.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Girls barbecue

The lovebirds enjoy roasting outdoors in the middle of Nikki's pregnancy.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Tie-Dye twinning

Nikki and Artem model the new Tie-dye Birdie Bee shirts.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy, March 2020

20 weeks!

"Officially 20 weeks yesterday," Nikki captioned this sweet photo. "Birdie loves to say hi to the baby in my tummy (how she says it hahaha) I love being in the desert, it makes it a little bit easier to enjoy a few moments outside alone."

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy, March 2020

Plans canceled

Nikki was set to attend the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. At least she documented what she planned to wear!

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy, March 2020

21 weeks!

The mom-to-be posted this beautiful photo on her Instagram story before reaching the 21-week mark!

Total fine returns Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m., only on E!

