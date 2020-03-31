Relive Nikki Bella's pregnancy photos before Total Bellas returns

Nikki Bella she is a really awesome future mom!
The 36-year-old WWE star has been documenting her pregnancy since she made the announcement about her first child with her fiancé. Artem Chigvintsev in January. Whether she shares photos of her tummy or gets excited about how excited she is to be a mother, Nikki certainly kept fans of Total fine In the tie!
"I can't even begin to describe to everyone how happy I am! I'LL BE A MOM! It's something I've wanted to be my whole life," Nikki said on social media in January. "I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn't expecting it and I felt like I wasn't ready, but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this incredible blessing and miracle to my life! I'm already so in love! "
Now is your chance to look back on Nikki's pregnancy journey before a new season of Total fine arrives on April 2. Check out these sweet photos of Nikki as a future mom in the gallery below!
She is pregnant!
Nikki Bella She is out in Los Angeles in January 2019, shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with their first child and their first boyfriend together, Artem Chigvintsev.
The look of love
"Baby Daddy,quot;, the Total fine Star captioned this gorgeous IG photo.
Daddy's Girls
"Dinner with dad!" Brie shared shortly after the twins' baby announcements.
PDA Pregnancy
Cute! Artem holds his lady's growing belly during a PDA-filled excursion.
Ladies having lunch
Nikki and Brie enjoy a lunch date the day before Valentine 2020.
Baby Bumpin & # 39;
The Bella Twins and their twins hit a farmer's market in Los Angeles.
Doing some errands
Nikki stops by a supermarket in Studio City looking fresh and casual in black.
16 weeks!
Nikki discovered her tummy on Instagram on February 20, 2020, writing, "Hello, my little baby, 16 weeks today!"
Side view
Nikki also gave fans a side view of her growing belly.
Close-up of bump
"Sweet dreams," Nikki shared in her Instagram stories with a close-up of a belly.
Colorful cuties
Pregnant twin twins grab a bite to eat at Joan & # 39; s on Third in L.A. in cute colorful outfits.
Tight grip
The WWE star clings to his man as he navigates a farmer's market in Studio City.
Podcast pairs
Nikki and Artem "had a lot of fun,quot; filming Linda and Drew Scott At home podcast
Butt to bump
the Total fine the stars take a selfie with their matching bumps.
18 weeks!
Nikki shared an 18-week pregnancy update with fans on March 4.
Pregnancy breasts
She also posed topless and revealed that her pregnancy "her boobs have become huge."
About
Nikki runs errands in Los Angeles as she nears mid-pregnancy.
Selfie Training
Nikki goes to the gym for a bar workout.
All dressed
Nikki before holding an "amazing,quot; event with her sister Bella and others.
Gal grocery store
the Total fine The star stops at Whole Foods in Los Angeles to buy some groceries.
Girls barbecue
The lovebirds enjoy roasting outdoors in the middle of Nikki's pregnancy.
Tie-Dye twinning
Nikki and Artem model the new Tie-dye Birdie Bee shirts.
20 weeks!
"Officially 20 weeks yesterday," Nikki captioned this sweet photo. "Birdie loves to say hi to the baby in my tummy (how she says it hahaha) I love being in the desert, it makes it a little bit easier to enjoy a few moments outside alone."
Plans canceled
Nikki was set to attend the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. At least she documented what she planned to wear!
21 weeks!
The mom-to-be posted this beautiful photo on her Instagram story before reaching the 21-week mark!
Total fine returns Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m., only on E!
