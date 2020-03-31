Reginae Carter surprises fans at 3 a.m. With these videos

Reginae Carter has driven fans crazy these days with the videos she's been posting on her social media account, Instagram. Watch more new videos in which Nae flaunts her acting skills.

Nae fans keep saying they want to see her on the big screen as soon as possible.

A follower posted: ‘* Call Dwayne *" IVE HAD ENOUGH, GET DAUGHTER BRUH "" and someone else said, "If I'm unsure, it's because you did this to me."

Another follower posted this: "I know I better have all kinds of acting offers here after Corona caused the girl to kill these scenes," and someone else said, "Sist, you need a lead role as soon as possible."

Someone else said, "I'm convinced every time I log in, you post something," and another follower posted this: "Someone call Wayne, tell him to come get this phone as a kid!

One fan said, "Ghee go to bed @colormenae u killing this TikTok," and one commenter posted this: "Can you start acting? Because you're right on these."

A follower said, "Lord God, you have the power to heal, you have the power to work miracles, please touch that person who is in a dark place and you feel like giving up, who is depressed and hopeless. Let them know that they can bend but they won't break! "

A follower said: Chica Girl, put her on a movie asap! Sis is ready! & # 39; & # 39; And more fans agreed that it should be on the big screen as soon as possible.

A comment posted this: though But the robe !! 💙 Nipsey Blue! He's gone 1 year ago today. "

Just the other day, Nae shared another clip on her social media account that managed to impress her fans. In the video, Nae's acting skills are skyrocketing, and even Lauren London agrees.



