Read: Statement by Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse on 11 Deaths at Soldiers' House

%MINIFYHTML0f8e991ebffdccb2ad25c5ca8c7c826c11% %MINIFYHTML0f8e991ebffdccb2ad25c5ca8c7c826c12%

The flags in Holyoke are at half-mast on Tuesday in memory of the 11 veterans who died at the Casa del Soldado, and at least five tested positive for COVID-19, city mayor Alex Morse said in a statement.

"This is a difficult day for our city, and it is almost certain that more difficult days will follow," Morse said Monday night. "Today is a painful reminder that while many people will experience mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, there are people among us who are at much higher risk, and we must be vigilant in our care to ensure everyone's safety."

%MINIFYHTML0f8e991ebffdccb2ad25c5ca8c7c826c13% %MINIFYHTML0f8e991ebffdccb2ad25c5ca8c7c826c14%

The superintendent of the state House of Soldiers, Bennett Walsh, has been put on paid administrative leave, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Val Liptak, RN, currently the CEO of Western Massachusetts Hospital, takes over the administration of the home, where 11 other surviving residents and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Boston Globe.

%MINIFYHTML0f8e991ebffdccb2ad25c5ca8c7c826c15% %MINIFYHTML0f8e991ebffdccb2ad25c5ca8c7c826c16%

"We have also implemented an on-site clinical command team comprised of medical, epidemiological and operational experts responsible for the comprehensive and rapid response to the COVID-19 outbreak," said Undersecretary for Health and Human Services Dan Tsai. in a sentence.

Morse said he was alerted to the worsening outbreak at the veterans home on Saturday and that he will provide city residents with updates on the situation in the future. The mayor called the situation "devastating,quot; and said he is "distressed,quot; by those who have died.

“I want to thank Lieutenant Governor Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Sudders for taking immediate action on my request, but most importantly, thanks to the nurses and staff of the Casa de los Soldados who cared for those we have already lost. who continue to care for those in need, "he said.

The mayor urged residents to be vigilant in practicing social distancing to protect those at high risk of contracting a serious illness from the virus.

"While we need distance from each other now, we are in this fight together," Morse said.

Read the mayor's full statement on the deadly outbreak at the Casa de los Soldados below: