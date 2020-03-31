Raytheon to produce SM-3 Block IB interceptors under $ 2.1 billion contract – Defense Blog

Raytheon Co., one of the world's largest defense contractors, announced Monday that it will produce and deliver SM-3 Block IB interceptors under a multi-year contract from the US Missile Defense Agency. It is the first multi-year contract for the SM-3 program and covers fiscal years 2019–2023.

SM-3 is the only ballistic missile interceptor that can be launched on land and sea. It is deployed worldwide and has achieved more than 30 exoatmospheric interceptions against ballistic missile targets.

"This acquisition agreement is beneficial to the government and the industry," said Dr. Mitch Stevison, vice president of Raytheon Strategic and Naval Systems. "The efficiency gained from this contract will allow us to reduce costs, continue to improve the SM-3, and provide significant capacity to our military."

The SM-3 Block IB interceptor has an improved two-color infrared seeker and an improved steer and propel capability that uses short bursts of precision thrust to direct the missile toward incoming targets. It became operational in 2014, first being deployed on US Navy ships. USA Worldwide.

The Block IB variant achieved full-rate production in 2017. The company has delivered over 400 SM-3 rounds over the life of the program.