Rasheeda Frost offers women who stay at home some tips and tricks for healthy hair: watch the video where she flaunts her beautiful natural hair

Rasheeda Frost targets all women who spend their time at home these days due to the coronavirus pandemic. Check out the clip he posted for his fans below.

‘Tips for hair while sitting at home! I stocked my favorite hair products @camillerosenaturals from @target as everyone has to stay home for the next two weeks. Thanks @janell_stephens for making these game-changing hair products! #affordableluxury #dontcompromisemyhair, "Rasheeda captioned her video.

A commenter posted this: ‘Love your natural self. Not to mention that hair! "And someone else said," I use that hairline crack every day of abdominal washing in the middle! "

Another follower also praised these products and said, "Yes, their products are amazing on your curls, I love them," and someone else posted this message to Rasheeda: "I miss seeing your real hair on the show." You rock all your styles well. "

Someone else loves Rasheeda's natural look and said, "You are so naturally beautiful, pretty with makeup, but so 'natural', and another fan posted," The only woman I know of who can shake a bun. Simply beautiful. & # 39;

Another commenter had a question about Rasheeda's skin routine and wrote: ras @rasheeda You make me want my hair to grow! Your skin is AMAZING! May I ask what is your skincare regimen? # Asking4AFriend ".

Someone else praised the natural beauty that Kirk Frost's wife is flaunting: "Omg your hair is so beautiful that you must keep your hair natural and not wear wigs, your real hair looks amazing."

Just the other day, Rasheeda excited her fans when she shared a video showing them her exercise routine at home.

The Boss Lady is a true fan of exercise, and although she's socially estranged, she can't visit the gym anymore, so she works out at home.



