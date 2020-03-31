Ranveer Singh reacts to Karan Johar by expressing his love for diamonds

We all know that filmmaker Karan Johar is an ardent user of social media. The filmmaker has been posting some adorable videos of his kids regularly to Instagram during the quarantine. Karan recently shared a video of her little Roohi having tea with her grandmother, Hiroo Johar. In the video, Roohi, who is dressed in pink with a cute headband on her head, is busy eating potato chips with her grandmother for High Tea. Karan asks Roohi where Yash is, to which she replies that he is in the bathroom. Karan asks Roohi who got her the new headband. She responds by saying Dadaa. Karan then said, "Obviously because I receive my love for my mother Sindhi diamonds." To which, his mother said, "Well, that's a plus." Karan urges her to say something about the lineage. She responds by saying, "Well, we are one of the best communities in the world." As soon as Karan posted the video, celebrities began commenting on the post.

Another fellow Sindhi, Ranveer Singh, soon commented on the video saying, "HIROO KNOWS IT!" Now, that was a gem of a reaction.

Karan shared the video on Instagram and captioned it: "Tea with @hiroojohar! #Lockdownwiththejohars." Well, celebrities surely keep their fans entertained with their social media posts during quarantine.