Ranking of the 64 Best Players from the era of the expanded March Madness expansion

College basketball became the sport widely followed today, which we miss so much now, as a result of the expansion of the NCAA Tournament to 64 teams exactly 35 years ago this month.
NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt, whose father Dave was among the committee members who approved the change, said one of the reasons it was such a success was the attractiveness of players in the sport in that At the moment, legendary names like Ewing, Mullin and Bias.
In honor of the anniversary, Sporting News strove to rank the 64 best players in the extended support era, which started with the 1984-85 season and continues today. So Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Walton and Pete Maravich are not eligible. Some great players who are eligible still had to be excluded, but just as amazing were the players who did.
The list is not about who became the best pro, nor is it a list of the best NBA players of all time. And there was the question of what to do with the players whose careers started before the expansion; in those cases, their entire careers were considered.
Seasons: Four (2010-14)
Final quarters: Two (2011, 2014)
NCAA Titles: Two (2011, 2014)
Race Points: 1,959
Seasons: Four (2013-17)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 1,885
Seasons: Four (1995-99)
Final quarters: One (1998)
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 1,618
Seasons: Four (2012-16)
Final quarters: One (2016)
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 2,291
Seasons: Four (1993-97)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 2,542
Seasons: Four (2011-15)
Final quarters: Two (2014, 2015)
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 1,458
Seasons: Three (2001-04)
Final quarters:One (2004)
NCAA Titles:(2004)
Race Points: 1,426
Seasons: 3 (2003-06)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 1,867
Seasons: Two (2007-09)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 1,278
Seasons: Three (1993-96)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 1,922
Seasons: Two (1992-94)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 878
Seasons: Three (1982-85)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 1,716
Seasons: Four (1985-89)
Final quarters: One (1986)
NCAA Titles: One (1986)
Race Points: 2,143
Seasons: Two (1994-96)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 1,539
Seasons: Two (1991-93)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 1,319
Seasons: two (1989-1991)
Final quarters: one (1990)
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 1,497
Seasons: Four (1986-90)
Final quarters: One (1987)
NCAA Titles: One (1987)
Race Points: 2,143
Seasons: Four (1988-1992)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 2,001
Seasons: Four
Final quarters: Three (1990, 1991, 1992)
NCAA Titles: Two (1991, 1992)
Race Points: 1,924
Seasons: Four (1991-95)
Final quarters: One (1995)
NCAA Titles: One (1995)
Race Points: 1,815
Seasons: Three (1989-1992)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 1,785
Legacy: Jackson was one of the most coveted recruits in Ohio State history and lived up to expectations, scoring 16.1 points as a freshman, advancing to 22.4 as a senior and playing for three teams that made it to the NCAA Tournament. He was a 50 percent career shooter who also delivered four assists and just under six rebounds per game. The Buckeyes have won consecutive Big Ten titles in their past two years.
Seasons: Two (1988-90)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 1,854
Legacy: There was no more handsome offensive player than the man formerly known as Chris Jackson. Not only did he have every shot from all angles, but he also had a complete understanding of how to use the board, how to create space against a defender, and how to occasionally move far enough away from the goal that no defender expected to take the shot. (But he did).
Seasons: Four (1985-86, USC); (1988-90, Loyola Marymount)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 2,723
Legacy: Gathers was a vital and dynamic force of nature that college opponents couldn't stop, whether they came from the West Coast Conference or the Big 12. He died of heart disease after collapsing in a tournament game. conference at the end of his senior season. in 1990, and his teammates honored him with a remarkable career at Elite Eight.
Seasons: Four (1989-1993)
Final quarters: One (1992)
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 2,613
Legacy: Cheaney, in the same way that Steve Alford had been, was ideal for Bob Knight's offensive system. Cheaney could catch, pass, and above all, shoot. The ability to drive the ball from the wing to the goal was not essential in Knight's movement attack; the move to create distance from defenders was. Cheaney's size, strength, and high pitching point made it a difficult task to defend, and his 1993 senior season was so impressive that he beat great players like Penny Hardaway, Bobby Hurley, and Chris Webber as a year.
Seasons: Three (1990-93)
Final quarters: One (1993)
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 1,843
Legacy: No player did more to lift Kentucky basketball from the ashes of his late 1980s NCAA breach case than Mashburn, who came as a slightly underrated recruit and helped the Wildcats advance to the Elite Eight in 1992, and to the glorious regional final game against Duke. and the Final Four a year later. Mashburn's ball handling and shooting ability, as well as his inner strength, made him a player two decades ahead of his time: someone who could play as the great solitary man while taking great enemies out of the lane.
Seasons: Two (1991-93)
Final quarters: Two (1992, 1993)
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 1,218
Legacy: The impossible combination of length, strength, and dynamism contained in Webber made him an almost unfair asset to the Wolverines during his two college seasons. He blocked shots, passed effectively, rebounded and scored. He even made almost a 3-point game in his second year. Fab Five detractors like to say that the group "never won anything,quot; because they couldn't claim a Big Ten title or an NCAA championship. But isn't the game worth reaching, the Final Four? Webber and his peers got two of those. That's a lot.
Seasons: Four (1996-2000)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 1,279
Legacy: Martin was a major contributor as a defender and rebounder of three excellent Cincinnati teams between 1997 and 1999, but when he played for the United States team at the University World Games, he discovered that he had underestimated his own talent. He was the best player on the team, which meant he could be the best in the nation. It turned out that it was. His senior season ranks with the most dominant of any recent player, but ended prematurely when he fractured his leg in a game of the United States Conference Tournament.
Seasons: Four (1984-88)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 3,008
Legacy: Playing without a 3-point line for half his career, Hawkins managed to become one of the 10 players to reach the 3,000-point mark. His Braves teams excelled in the Missouri Valley Conference game, including a 32-3 record in 1985-86 that was rewarded with only a No. 7 spot by the selection committee.
Seasons: Three (1996-99)
Final quarters: (One) 1999
NCAA Titles: (One) 1999
Race Points: 2,036
Legacy: Pioneer Ray Allen was more glamorous, but Hamilton efficiently elevated UConn to the pre-eminent power of the Grand Orient, and the only show capable of challenging Duke's extraordinary squad in 1998-99. Hamilton was not a high-flying dunker or long-range bomber: he fired directly from where the 3-point line was, or inside if necessary. He liked to play where the defense was, because he could get far enough away to shoot, and close enough to take fouls. He attempted 505 free throws over three years and converted 83 percent. And he scored 20 or more points in all six games of the 1999 NCAA Tournament, including 27 in the final.
Seasons: Three (1993-96)
Final quarters: One (1996)
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 1,387
Legacy: Camby was the player who transformed UMass from the Atlantic 10 team, challenging all the greats of the block to a national power as great as any in the university rings. He came up with a ton of raw skills and gradually refined his game to the point where he was the unanimous player of the year for the 1995-96 season.
Seasons: Four
Final quarters: One (1986)
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 2,556
Legacy: Dawkins was one of the cornerstones of the four-decade Coach K dynasty. Entering alongside David Henderson, Mark Alarie, and Jay Bilas, he helped Mike Krzyzewski turn the Blue Devils around and propel them forward with three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances culminating in an appearance in the 1986 championship game. Dawkins was a dynamic shooting guard who averaged at least 18.1 points in the four college seasons and earned the Naismith Award as a senior.
Seasons: One (2018-19)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 746
Legacy: How much higher would Zion have qualified with three more wins? Would he have been ahead of Carmelo Anthony? Ahead of Anthony Davis? Surely no first-year college student has been the sensation Williamson had. Its vicious flying blocks and mattes were unmissable affairs. His boundless enthusiasm for his team was also attractive. Williamson missed five games and still swept the most important player of the year awards – he was way ahead of the class.
Seasons: Three (1992-95)
Final quarters: Two (1994, 1995)
NCAA Titles: One (1995)
Race Points: 1,728
Legacy: Williamson was one of the last players in his class: a low scorer since he changed the game, even though he was just 6-6. He wasn't as dynamic as Charles Barkley, but he had better moves inside. And, most importantly, Williamson was the most important piece on Arkansas consecutive Final Four teams and his only NCAA title.
Seasons: Two (2001-03)
Final quarters: One (2003)
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 1,281
Legacy: A 22-point performance in a tight regional semifinal win over Pitt helped lead Marquette to the Elite Eight against Kentucky, and there Wade unleashed all of the talents he had exhibited in the previous two years. Wade's triple 29-point triple, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against the Wildcats has the best individual performances of the time. That led Marquette to her first Final Four since 1977.
Seasons: (2002-03)
Final quarters: One (2003)
NCAA Titles: One (2003)
Race Points: 778
Legacy: Here's a trivia question we love around here: What's the only way out to name Carmelo Anthony as the All-America First Team for a freshman season in which he averaged 22.2 points and 10 rebounds? Do we need to say the answer? Anthony was such a versatile artist for his size, he could have been a player of all conference levels in all positions on the floor. He was the main force behind Syracuse's NCAA championship, averaging just over 20 points and just under 10 rebounds in Orange's six wins.
Seasons: Four (1998-2002)
Final quarters: Two (2001, 2002)
NCAA Titles: One (2002)
Race Points: 2,269
Legacy: There are Maryland players who earned higher honors (such as Joe Smith's National Player of the Year) and left the most reputable campus (Len Bias) and who clearly had more talent (Steve Francis). But it was Dixon who delivered what Maryland most coveted: a national title. And although he was surrounded by excellent players, it was Dixon who broke free of Dane Fife's demonic defense in the second half of the 2002 title game against Indiana and finished with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting. He finished as the most outstanding player of the NCAA tournament. No other Terp can say that.
Seasons: Four (1986-1990)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 3,217
Legacy: Because their LaSalle teams played on Metro Atlantic, they never took themselves as seriously as they should have. They only got one first-place AP vote each week, while their winning streak grew from 14 to 17 and ultimately to 21 games. They never climbed more than 11th and, with a 29-1 record, they got only one NCAA No. 4 seed. But Simmons was seen as legitimate and received the Naismith Award. He averaged 28.4 points as a junior and 26.5 as a senior. At least that was not overlooked.
Seasons: Two (1996-98)
NCAA Titles: One (1997)
Race Points: 1,061
Legacy: There are many similarities to Bibby and Isiah Thomas' college careers: two seasons each, an unlikely NCAA title, one year as an All-American consensus, relatively modest scoring statistics, but always the ability to burn opposition in the bigger games. The truth is, Bibby actually earned more. His teams had a 55-14 record against Thomas's 47-17, and Bibby & # 39; s Wildcats reached Elite Eight in the year they did not win the title.
Seasons: One (2011-12)
Final quarters: One (2012)
NCAA Titles: One (2012)
Race Points: 567
Legacy: He was about a year old, but few players used the college experience so skillfully. He was already an elite defender when he arrived, with an almost unprecedented ability to protect the rim but also to disarm opposing pick-and-roll plays: Davis grew rapidly throughout the season as an offensive player, adding new elements to his game. and increasing your confidence. He attempted double-figure shots only four times in 14 games before January 1 of his only college season; He did it 12 times in the last 26 games. He blocked 186 near-inhuman shots, including six in the game's title win over Kansas.
Seasons: Three (2008-11)
Final quarters: Two (2009, 2011)
NCAA Titles: One (2011)
Race Points: 1,783
Legacy: Kemba was not a one-hit wonder. It's just that big hit, the 11-game winning streak that resulted in the 2011 Big East Tournament and the NCAA title, it was just as difficult to tackle as asking Harper Lee to headline "To Kill a Mockingbird." Walker was a major factor on a Final Four team and a charging superstar for the last of Jim Calhoun's three champions.
Seasons: Three (2015-18)
Final quarters: Two (2016, 2018)
NCAA Titles: Two (2016, 2018)
Race Points: 1,667
Legacy: Named Sporting News' player of the decade for the 2010s, Brunson started for two NCAA champion teams and played the point guard with a consistency of performance few have achieved. He excelled at scoring in post-ups against guards unaccustomed to defending along the baseline and converted a surprising 58.7 percent of his career 2-point attempts for a guard.
Seasons: One (2006-07)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 903
Legacy: Durant was the first gift the NBA Draft age limit presented to college basketball, along with Ohio State center Greg Oden. Otherwise, he could have entered the draft straight from high school, but playing in Texas allowed him to demonstrate his overwhelming amount of overwhelming offensive talent. He was lethal from near the goal, a 3-point range and the foul line, where he attempted 256 free throws and converted 81.6 percent.
Seasons: Four (1997-2001)
Final quarters: Two (1999, 2001)
NCAA Titles: One (2001)
Race Points: 1,984
Legacy: Battier was one of the big winners of the modern era, winning the consensus of the player of the year as a senior in 2001, playing in two NCAA championship games and finishing with a record of 131-15, which included a mark of 16- 3 in the NCAA. Tournament games.
Seasons: Four (2010-14)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 3,150
Legacy: McDermott was supposed to enroll in Northern Iowa, until his father became Creighton's head coach; UNI generously allowed him out of his engagement, and McDermott became one of the best scorers in the history of college basketball. His 3-point accuracy of 45.8 percent would rank seventh of all time in Division I if his 274 career triples were not 15 below the rating standard.
Seasons: Four (1981-85)
Final quarters: One (1985)
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 2,408
Legacy: His lack of professional success has caused the Lee star to fade over time, except in Memphis, where he is revered as a great player of all time. As a colleague, Lee faced Patrick Ewing and Hakeem Olajuwon in the space of five days, scoring 41 combined points and catching 23 rebounds on 54 percent shooting.
Seasons: Four (1983-87)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 2,669
Legacy: Robinson flourished from the 6-7 wing to the dynamic 7-1 center during his first two years in the Navy, but instead of sneaking away and transferring to a basketball powerhouse after two years, and avoiding his commitment to service and reaching riches. In the NBA earlier, he completed his education at the academy and led midshipmen to three consecutive NCAA tournaments. That included an amazing Elite Eight career in 1986.
Seasons: Four (1985-89)
Final quarters: One (1988)
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 2,555
Legacy: Elliott was the first great player of the Lute Olson revival in Arizona, and was the base of his great Final Four team in 1988. The 3-point line came in his second season and he made almost 43 percent of his career attempts . He was national player of the year in his last year.
Seasons: Three (1995-98)
Final quarters: Two (1997, 1998)
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 1,974
Legacy: Jamison was not the best recruit in his Carolina class, although he was the best college player between himself and Vince Carter. Together, they brought the Tar Heels to the consecutive Final Fours. Jamison became the consensus player of the year as a junior, using his ability to raise and score over defenders in the position to average 22.2 points.
Seasons: Four (1982-86)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 2,146
Legacy: Bias built his game over the course of his four seasons with the Terps, and by the time he was a senior he was one of the best players in the nation. But Maryland was part of a stacked ACC that season; The Terps finished below .500 in a brutal ACC season, but still earned a No. 5 spot, and Bias continued his rampage with 31 points in a first-round victory and 26 in defeat.
Seasons: Three (1989-1992)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 1,941
Legacy: There is a statue of O'Neal outside the Maravich Assembly Center that shows how important it was. (Of course, he is depicted throwing a two-handed punch.) For reasons that remain difficult to explain, he never played on a team that performed better than No. 5 in the NCAA, nor advanced to Sweet 16, but his career average of 21.6 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.6 blocks are evidence of your excellence.
Seasons: Two (1992-94)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 1,706
Legacy: The man they called "Big Dog,quot; produced what could be considered the best season of the era, a 30.3-point tour de force that left analysts looking for answers to the "best since when,quot; questions and led to the Boilermakers to the Elite Eight. in 1994.
Seasons: Three (1982-85)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 2,661
Legacy: His astonishing first-year performance (24.5 points per game) and enduring popularity as a performer led the Basketball Writers Association of America to name his first-year award of the year after Tisdale.
Seasons: Four (1993-97)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 2,117
Legacy: Duncan's late introduction to the game meant coming to college with a lot to learn, but he still averaged 9.6 points and 9.8 rebounds as a freshman, and still finished with career averages of 16.5 points and 12.3 rebounds. What prevented you from reaching the Final Four? It could have been as simple as the bad luck of being grouped in his junior season in a region with 1996 Kentucky, the best team of this time. The deacons lost against those wildcats in the Elite Eight.
Seasons: Three (1999-2002)
Final quarters: one (2001)
NCAA Titles: One (2001)
Race Points: 2,079
Legacy: When Williams was a junior, with a championship ring already won, Sporting News wanted to tell a story about how a team prepared to defend him. We were almost never turned down for those kinds of stories, but four schools turned down our request before Wake Forest, and the late cool Skip Prosser agreed. That is what Williams scared his opponents. He was an elite escort (19.3 dpi. Career) and an elite point guard (6.0 apg.) In the same person.
Seasons: Four (2000-04)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 2,094
Legacy: Nelson was an accomplished point guard who revitalized a Saint Joseph program that had ended 13-16 the year before his arrival. With Jameer in command, the Hawks won three Atlantic 10 regular-season titles, averaged 25 wins, compiled a perfect regular-season record of 27-0 in 2003-04, and reached the Elite Eight that season, losing in one jump. late by Oklahoma State Juan Lucas III.
Seasons: Four (1983-87)
Final quarters: (One) 1987
NCAA Titles: (One) 1987
Race Points: 2,438
Legacy: Alford had a chance to play the 3-point line for a single season. And that's how good it was in that department: He shot 53 percent from a long distance, and that was in six attempts per game. Alford's sophomores and juniors did not achieve IU's usual success (an NIT and a massive first-round loss to the NCAA against Cleveland State), but in their senior year they won the Big Ten championship, taking first place. , he beat UNLV in a beautiful semifinal, then escaped Syracuse in a classic title game. Alford connected seven triples in the championship.
Seasons: Three (2006-09)
Final quarters: None
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 2,635
Legacy: If Curry had chosen to play his senior year at Davidson and produced a season as his sophomore or junior, he might have been in a position to replace Pete Maravich as the NCAA career scoring leader. Of course, the gun went up their numbers in three years, but even in that, no one has really come close. Curry's career tournament average score of 31.6 would rank fourth all-time if he had qualified for the list by playing one more game. That one, however, was on the NCAA selection committee that excluded the Wildcats after they went 27-8 and 18-2 in the Southern Conference in 2008-09.
Seasons: Four (1989-1993)
Final quarters: Three (1990, 1991, 1992)
NCAA Titles: Two (1991, 1992)
Race Points: 1,731
Legacy: It's easy to lose track of Hurley's greatness as he played with more professionally accomplished players, but all you have to do to understand how much it matters is watching games like the 1992 Elite Eight over Kentucky or the 1991 Final Four over UNLV. . Hurley is the NCAA Professional Assistance Leader; He has never averaged less than 7.4 per game in his four seasons. Even coach Mike Krzyzewski called Hurley's last triple in the UNLV game the biggest shot in Duke's basketball history, meaning he was bigger than Laettner's basket the following year to advance the Devils to their fifth Consecutive finish.
Seasons: Four (1981-85)
Final quarters: One (1985)
NCAA Titles: None
Race Points: 2,440
Legacy: Mullin was the most complete offensive player of the time. He was a brilliant ball player, an elite jump shooter, and above all an extraordinary passer. He could have averaged 25 points per game given his ability, but he never attempted even 15 shots per game during a season, instead producing averages of four assists or better as a junior and senior. The Red Storm lost close heartbreakers in the NCAA Tournament in each of its first three seasons, by six points combined, before Mullin went 25 points against the State of North Carolina in the victory that ultimately placed them in the Final Four.
Seasons: Two (1989-1991)
Final quarters: Two (1990, 1991)
NCAA Titles: One (1991)
Race Points: 1,617
Legacy: Johnson was a confrontational nightmare for college opponents, few of whom were able to cope with their combination of strength, dynamism, and skill. Johnson and his talented teammates found their rhythm midway through the 1989-90 season and won 15 of their last 16 games before the tournament, then won six in a row, including a record 30 points in the championship game against Duke. Only two teams since 1976 have led perfect records to the Final Four, and the Johnson Rebels were first, with their 22.7 points and 10.9 rebounds for 34 consecutive wins.
Seasons: Four (2005-09)
Final quarters: 2008, 2009
NCAA Titles: 2009
Race Points: 2,872
Legacy: Hansbrough was Sporting News's first All-American first team four times, the first to obtain that designation from one of four contributors to the official NCAA consensus squad. He was the consensual national player of the year as a junior, then as a senior he was the focal point of a Tar Heels team that beat their opposition to the NCAA Tournament by an average of 20 points. He averaged 17.5 points in that tournament run.
Seasons: Four (1981-85)
Final quarters: Three (1982, 1984, 1985)
NCAA Titles: One (19840
Race Points: 2,184
Legacy: Ewing was one of the greatest winning forces in the history of college basketball. He was such an overwhelming defender that he dominated the 1982 NCAA Tournament even though he scored twice in single digits. He finished with a career record of 16-3 in tournament games and appeared in three finals.
Seasons: Four (1984-88)
Final quarters: Two (1986, 1988)
NCAA Titles: One (1988)
Race Points: 2,951
Legacy: Manning's performance in the 1988 tournament, particularly the national championship victory over Oklahoma, ranks with the best in history. He averaged 27.2 points and 9.3 rebounds during the tournament. It was his willingness to make as many shots as necessary to elevate the team known as "Danny and the Miracles,quot; to the championship that made the difference for Kansas after a somewhat indifferent regular season. Manning was also a top contributor as manager of the 2006 Kansas team that lost in the national semifinal.
Seasons: Four (1988-92)
Final quarters: Four (1989, 1990, 1991, 1992)
NCAA Titles: Two (1991, 1992)
Race Points: 2,460
Legacy: Laettner played in more Final Four games than many great players have NCAA tournament games. He is one of the few players to appear in four Final Fours, and he played in 23 of the 24 possible NCAA Tournament games, a record that will be extremely difficult to break. He hit the game's winning shots twice and rang the bell to take Duke to the Final Four, made the free throws that ensured the game in Duke's undefeated defeat in 1991 by UNLV, was named the most outstanding player in the Final Four from 1991 and was the Consensus College Player of the Year in 1992.
