Ranking of the 64 Best Players from the era of the expanded March Madness expansion

College basketball became the sport widely followed today, which we miss so much now, as a result of the expansion of the NCAA Tournament to 64 teams exactly 35 years ago this month.

NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt, whose father Dave was among the committee members who approved the change, said one of the reasons it was such a success was the attractiveness of players in the sport in that At the moment, legendary names like Ewing, Mullin and Bias.

BUILDING SUPPORT: How the 1985 NCAA Tournament turned the march insane

In honor of the anniversary, Sporting News strove to rank the 64 best players in the extended support era, which started with the 1984-85 season and continues today. So Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Walton and Pete Maravich are not eligible. Some great players who are eligible still had to be excluded, but just as amazing were the players who did.

The list is not about who became the best pro, nor is it a list of the best NBA players of all time. And there was the question of what to do with the players whose careers started before the expansion; in those cases, their entire careers were considered.