Ranking of every NFL quarterback selected with the top overall pick in the Super Bowl era

Joe Burrow will join an elite fraternity if he is selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Eventually, he is also expected to lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl. That was the expectation for the previous 24 quarterbacks that were taken No. 1 in the NFL Draft in the Super Bowl era.
Seven met that expectation, and two more started in a Super Bowl later in their careers. A total of six won Super Bowls.
That's the company Burrow will keep among the No. 1 active QBs in the league today.
Here are those 24 quarterbacks, ranked 24-1.
Team: Raiders (2007)
Statistics: 4,083 yards, 18 TDs, 23 INTs
Next QB taken: Brady Quinn (No. 22)
Low down: Lane Kiffin loved Calvin Johnson. The Raiders left with Russell, the LSU star who managed to get past half of a $ 68 million six-year contract. He is now considered one of the biggest busts in NFL history, and that ensures his place at the bottom of this list.
Team: Browns (1999)
Statistics: 11,131 yards, 64 TDs, 67 INTs
Next QB taken: Donovan McNabb (No. 2)
Low down: Couch took over the Browns expansion, taking 56 sacks in his first season. Couch struggled with growing pains for five years, but lost the initial job to Kelly Holcomb and never returned after the 2003 season.
Team: Texans (2002)
Statistics: 14,452 yards, 65 TDs, 71 INTs
Next QB taken: Joey Harrington (No. 3)
Low down: Carr took over as quarterback for the Houston expansion franchise, and took a record 76 NFL sacks as a rookie. He never had a winning record in five seasons, but he remained in the league as a backup until 2012.
Team: Cardinals (2019)
Statistics: 3,722 yards, 20 TDs, 12 INTs
Next QB taken: Daniel Jones (No. 6)
Low down: Murray is the first of three Oklahoma Heisman Trophy winners on this list. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury focused his future as a coach on the quarterback 5-10. Murray ran for 544 yards and four touchdowns and played well in rookie spots, and he will have a shot at moving up on this list.
Team: Buccaneers (2015)
Statistics: 19,737 yards, 121 TDs, 88 INTs
Next QB taken: Marcus Mariota (No. 2)
Low down: Winston led the NFL in passing yards with 391.3 per game in 2019, but he also threw the worst 30 interceptions in the league. He struggled with turnovers throughout his career at Tampa Bay, and has yet to meet the expectations he set as the Florida State Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. The Bucs signed Tom Brady this offseason, so Winston will be looking for another team in 2020.
Team: Rams (2010)
Statistics: 19,449 yards, 103 TDs, 61 INTs
Next QB taken: Tim Tebow (No. 25)
Low down: Bradford earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2010, but injuries derailed the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback's career. Bradford has suffered an ACL tear in his left knee twice. He is generally considered one of the highest-paid quarterbacks of all time.
Team: Brown (No. 1)
Statistics: 7,552 yards, 49 TDs, 35 INTs
Next QB taken: Sam Darnold (No. 3)
Low down: The third Oklahoma Heisman Trophy winner on this list, Mayfield set a rookie record with 27 touchdowns in 2018, but suffered a sophomore drop last season that saw his completion percentage drop despite the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. Mayfield is 12-17 as a starter, but should see improvements under new coach Kevin Stefanski.
Team: Falcons (1975)
Statistics: 24,124 yards, 156 TDs, 144 INTs
Next QB taken: Gary Sheide (No. 64)
Low down: Bartkowski was present in Atlanta in the mid-1980s, and led the NFL with 31 TD passes in 1980. He became a much more accurate passer as his career progressed. He was 1-3 in four playoff appearances with Atlanta.
Team: Foals (1990)
Statistics: 27,602 yards, 154 TDs, 113 INTs
Next QB taken: Andre Ware (No. 7)
Low down: George was a legendary talent for arms, and that allowed him to stay in a league where he had a 46-78 record as a starter. George led the NFL in passing yards in 1997 with the Raiders, and had a fantastic 10-game stretch with the Vikings in 1998. George had a 1-2 record in three postseason games in his career.
Team: Bengals (2003)
Statistics: 46,247 yards, 294 TDs, 187 INTs
Next QB taken: Byron Leftwich (No. 7)
Low down: Palmer led the NFL in touchdown passes in 2005 with 32, but a devastating knee injury in the AFC wild card game that season marked what turned out to be a 15-year run up and down. Palmer was traded to the Raiders after threatening to retire in 2011. He later revived his career with the Cardinals and led a race to the NFC championship game in 2015.
Team: 49ers (2005)
Statistics: 34,068 yards, 193 TDs, 101 INTs
Next QB taken: Aaron Rodgers (No. 24)
Low down: Smith's career will be forever linked with Rodgers, who was chosen 23 teams later. Smith's career took off with coach Jim Harbaugh, and led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game in 2011. Smith then led the Chiefs to four playoff appearances. He suffered a horrible leg injury in Washington in 2018 and has not played since.
Team: Rams (2016)
Statistics: 14,219 yards, 87 TDs, 42 INTs
Next QB taken: Carson Wentz (No. 2)
Low down: Goff continues to work with coach Sean McVay in Los Angeles, a pair that led to an appearance in Super Bowl 53. Goff has achieved great numbers and led the league with 626 pass attempts in 2019. He is 33-21 as a starter, and there is a chance to recover in 2020.
Team: Buccaneers (1987)
Statistics: 46,233 yards, 275 TDs, 267 INTs
Next QB taken: Kelly Stouffer (No. 6)
Low down: Testaverde enjoyed a 21-year career that progressed with age after a difficult start at Tampa Bay. He was selected to the Pro Bowl with the Ravens in 1996 and again with the Jets in 1998. He spent the last years of his career as a substitute, but made six starts with the Panthers at age 44 in 2007.
Team: Foals (2012)
Statistics: 23,671 yards, 171 TDs, 83 INTs
Next QB taken: Robert Griffin III (No. 2)
Low down: Luck enjoyed a solid career with Indianapolis, though it was hampered by injuries. He led the Colts to the 2014 AFC championship game in a season in which he surpassed 40 touchdowns. Luck was a four-time Pro Bowl selection that brought Indianapolis to the playoffs in 2018 before unexpectedly retiring before the 2019 season.
Team: Patriots (1993)
Statistics: 44,611 yards, 251 TDs, 206 INTs
Next QB taken: Rick Mirer (No. 2)
Low down: Bledsoe aided the Patriots on the road to respectability before Tom Brady took over. Bledsoe led an AFC championship race in 1996 and was selected four times for the Pro Bowl. He resurrected his career with the Bills and Cowboys and ended with a 4-3 record in the postseason.
Team: Lions (2009)
Statistics: 41,025 yards, 256 TD, 134 INT
Next QB taken: Mark Sanchez (No. 5)
Low down: Stafford was tasked with changing a franchise that ended 0-16 in 2008, and has done so for the past 11 seasons. Stafford has led the NFL in pass attempts twice, and has led the Lions to the playoffs three times. He has had an unappreciated career given the circumstances in Detroit.
Team: Falcons (2001)
Statistics: 22,464 yards, 133 TDs, 88 INTs
Next QB taken: Drew Brees (No. 32)
Low down: Vick was one of the most exciting players in NFL history. He is the all-time leader among quarterbacks with 6,109 rushing yards. He led the Falcons to the NFC championship game. Vick missed two seasons while serving a 21-month federal prison sentence, but relaunched his career in Philadelphia with the same featured role-playing game. Vick retired in 2016.
Team: Patriots (1971)
Statistics: 25,882 yards, 164 TDs, 198 INTs
Next QB taken: Archie Manning (No. 2)
Low down: Plunkett was the winner of the Heisman Trophy at Stanford, but struggled for five seasons with New England before a two-year season in San Francisco. Plunkett, however, revived his career in his mid-30s as a two-time Super Bowl winner with the Raiders. He is the only eligible QB with multiple Super Bowl wins that is not in the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame.
Team: Chargers (2004)
Statistics: 57,023 yards, 366 TDs, 244 INTs
Next QB taken: Philip Rivers
Low down: Yes, the Chargers selected Manning before one of the most important draft-day exchanges in NFL history. Manning has the most yards and touchdowns of any quarterback on this list, and he eliminated the Patriots twice in the Super Bowl. He retired this offseason, and his career came with a .500 record as a starter. Is it enough to get Manning in Canton? Let the debate begin.
Team: Panthers (2011)
Statistics: 29,041 yards, 182 TDs, 108 INTs
Next QB taken: Jake Locker (No. 8)
Low down: Newton won the Heisman Trophy at Auburn in 2010, and won the NFL Rookie of the Year award the following season. He is on his way to being the all-time leader among quarterbacks in rushing yards, and he arranged an MVP season to lead the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 in 2015. He has an impressive resume, but injuries have affected him. in recent years. seasons. He will start his tenth season with a different team.
Team: Jeans (1989)
Statistics: 32,942 yards, 165 TDs, 141 INTs
Next QB taken: Mike Elkins (No. 32)
Low down: Aikman was one of the building blocks of the 1990s dynasty in Dallas, and he did it with constant play around a loaded roster. Aikman was a three-time Super Bowl champion and won Super Bowl 27 MVP honors. He was also a six-time Pro Bowl selection. He is one of four QBs on this list at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Team: Steelers (1970)
Statistics: 279,989 yards, 212 TDs, 210 INTs
Next QB taken: Dennis Shaw (No. 30)
Low down: The Steelers selected Lousiana Tech's "Blond Bomber," and became the cornerstone of the franchise on four Super Bowl-winning teams through the 1970s. Bradshaw led the league in TD passes twice, but it's his record. 14-5 in the postseason which stands out the most.
Team: Foals (1983)
Statistics: 51,475 yards, 300 TD, 226 INT
Next QB taken: Todd Blackledge (No. 7)
Low down: Elway refused to play for the Colts, and was traded to the Broncos. In Denver, he enjoyed a 16-year career that included nine Pro Bowl picks. Elway won the NFL MVP in 1987 and led the Broncos to five consecutive Super Bowl appearances and championships in 1997 and 1998. He would later sign the only ranked quarterback ahead of him on this list.
Team: Foals (1998)
Statistics: 71,940 yards, 539 TDs, 251 INTs
Next QB taken: Ryan Leaf (No. 2)
Low down: The Colts have taken four different QBs at No. 1, but none changed the game more than Manning, a five-time MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion. Manning set the TD record for a season twice, and his final act with the Broncos ended with a Super Bowl. He is on the list of the best QBs he has ever played.
