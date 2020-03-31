Ranking of every NFL quarterback selected with the top overall pick in the Super Bowl era

Joe Burrow will join an elite fraternity if he is selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Eventually, he is also expected to lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl. That was the expectation for the previous 24 quarterbacks that were taken No. 1 in the NFL Draft in the Super Bowl era.

Seven met that expectation, and two more started in a Super Bowl later in their careers. A total of six won Super Bowls.

That's the company Burrow will keep among the No. 1 active QBs in the league today.

Here are those 24 quarterbacks, ranked 24-1.