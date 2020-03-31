Questions and Answers: How does the coronavirus affect transfers and contracts? The | Football news







Like all aspects of life, soccer has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and one area without exemption is player recruitment.

The British transfer window is scheduled to open on June 10 and Sky Sports News He has been told that most clubs continue to operate on that basis; maintaining their investigation and due diligence on potential targets, despite not being able to observe them.

However, there is a general consensus that the next market has already changed and some interesting predictions are materializing on the longer-term implications.

Sky Sports News He has spoken to a number of industry experts – sports directors, CEOs, scouts, agents – to try to answer some fundamental questions and report on what it means for his club's plans.

Does all this mean less money spent and fewer offers?

Tottenham forward Harry Kane admits that he won't stay with the Spurs if he doesn't feel like he can achieve what he wants at the club.

Like the rest of the world economy, the financial impact of the pandemic on football has been immediate and significant, but that importance is felt to varying degrees depending on the club's size and financial model.

They have all suffered the instantaneous loss of entrance receipts, but while for some this represents only part of the income, for others it is their soul. Some have already guaranteed their 2019/20 season ticket money, for example, but others are paid in installments. Some have started selling next season, while others have put it on hold. Some have a low proportion of fans & # 39; without appointment & # 39 ;, for others they represent more on a game day.

However, what loss of revenue means for player recruitment is fairly simple; there will be less money to spend on players, across the board. That means fewer deals. And as more months go by without football, those transfer kitties shrink even further.

Teams are unable to explore at the moment … what does this mean?

Platforms like Wyscout allow explorers to view players from home.

The loss of the live scan has also immediately hampered recruitment processes, increasing the risk of making wrong decisions. That means that clubs are less likely to follow deals they were perhaps already planning, as one sports director at a high-level club explained.

"It is true that modern exploration networks do not depend on live exploration," he said. Sky Sports News. "With platforms like Wyscout and the like, you can still watch players from your office, and we've actually all found more time to do it now that we're working from home."

"But live exploration is still an important part of the process. It shouldn't be a calamity for any club not to be able to see the players at the moment. But for some it could make or break a deal they were looking to make." Maybe they won't sign one or two otherwise they would have this summer.

"That, coupled with the hesitation to commit to spending, because a club is not sure how much money it has, will make recruiting really difficult. It will have a huge effect on the amount of movement."

Could the same support clubs keep the window dates?

An internal FIFA document submitted to its coronavirus task force last week recommended allowing the transfer window dates to be changed according to the resumption of football and next season.

But Kieran Scott, the chief recruitment officer in Norwich City, is one of several figures in the industry who said Sky Sports News They believed that opening the window as planned, or perhaps even earlier, could allow struggling clubs to quickly make up for their lost income.

"There are two ways to look at it," he said. "You could open the window now so that clubs can generate cash by selling players. I can see the value in that."

"But that could allow a buying club to use it to their advantage and offer to buy cheaper players. I don't think anyone wants that and I don't think another club wants to be the cause of another club going down. It's difficult."

Could transfer fees be reduced?

Prices in the next transfer window may be reduced

The less money for players, and the need for some clubs to generate cash quickly, also means lower transfer fees. All those Sky Sports News I have spoken in agreement that this is inevitable.

One of the top German agents said he expects valuations to drop as much as 50 percent, and that there is growing fear of a sale of Bundesliga talent to other countries, namely the Premier League, exacerbated by restrictions on the German league for private investment. .

Sky germanyTransfer expert Max Bielefeld does not expect this to affect the cost of top players like Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund or Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen, both valued at over £ 100 million each, due to the financial strength of those clubs in particular. .

But a high-level sports director believes that Premier League clubs will be so affected that their power over the market will decrease, and therefore Sancho and Havertz, both linked to Manchester United and Chelsea, are more likely to stay. in Germany.

"For a long time, all known clubs have been paying transfer fees and player salaries, and for a long time many have wanted something to be done about it," he said. Sky Sports News. "This may ultimately be what we need to restore the market.

Could transfer fees for Kai Havertz and Jadon Sancho be reduced if football doesn't resume until summer?

"I think one of the biggest impacts will be in the Premier League. Many of our clubs have been paying higher transfer fees and salaries than anywhere else in Europe for a long time; the outs have been significantly higher."

"But that can't happen this summer. Perhaps the best clubs, which are less reliant on doors, will be fine. But many clubs could face three to five months without any regular income."

"That will affect player ratings and what clubs are willing to pay. I think we could look at least 50 percent. This could reset ratings, and it could take a long time for rates to go back to where they were before. that this would happen, if at all. "

Norwich's chief recruitment officer Scott believes a lack of cash could see an increase in the number of structured deals, to help minimize the risk of a large outlay to a player, especially when the investigation has been hampered.

"I think the risk factors are too big, it would mean that more clubs are looking to do more free transfers or low rate offers, so the payout is not too big if it goes wrong," he said. "Or you could see that more deals are being structured to pay less up front and more on incentive add-ons in the future than usual. Either way, it means lower transfer rates in the short term."

What about player contracts?

Hakim Ziyech to join Chelsea at Ajax

An important caveat to all of this is the issue of player contracts and registrations. All contracts will be delivered next year or expire on June 30, and some agreements have already been made for a new player to arrive on July 1.

The most notable of these in the Premier League is Hakim Ziyech, who will join Chelsea from Ajax. If the season starts again in June, or even later, what happens to it? Can you join Chelsea or will you have to stay at the Eredivisie?

The internal FIFA document presented to its coronavirus working group recommends that current contracts for players and coaches be extended until the end of delayed domestic seasons, but the broader conversation has, so far, been dominated by player ideas. Individuals and clubs working together to find solutions themselves.

However, a sports director at a top UK club believes that a unilateral decision would be the best way to solve the problem, through what appears to be a relatively simple amendment, and that FIFPro could play a major role in how is decided.

"The best suggestion I have seen is to unilaterally exchange the months of relevant clauses in the contracts," he said. Sky Sports News. "So, for example, the maturity in June becomes July, and so on.

FIFPro representative and Chelsea defender Anita Asante says contracts and fitness are the main concern for players during the closure of the coronavirus.

"That one-sided change actually also protects the players. The best players should think about their colleagues further down the leagues. They are the ones who lose the most, so they will benefit the most."

"The lower league clubs are having financial difficulties, so you could have a situation where, for example, a League One club has half of their players without a contract and they have to release them. How are they going to finish the season then?

"I think this is where FIFPro could step in and accept unilateral changes, on behalf of all the players. No one wants the players to be fired or to be fired and this would help protect against that."

Such a change would see Ziyech join Chelsea at a later date, but Ajax retains a player they believed they had for the rest of the campaign anyway. It would also solve the problem of what to do with players like Jan Vertonghen in Tottenham, who sees his deal expire, and should alleviate much of the anxiety for lower-league players who don't have a contract, who almost always play for their future.

So what happens next? And who decides?

All roads lead to FIFA. Their working groups continue to evaluate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on gaming. No date has been set to announce a decision, but the world soccer governing body is aware of the urgency regarding player contracts and possible changes to the transfer window this summer.

But like the rest of the world economy, soccer waits for the coronavirus to decrease to a point of safety for all, and there is a broad consensus that soccer does not want to prioritize over public health.