Prosecutors call for death sentence to be suspended against man accused of killing Adams County Sheriff's Deputy

Matilda Coleman
Prosecutors on Monday filed a motion to withdraw the death penalty option against a 24-year-old man accused of killing an Adams County Sheriff's Deputy in 2018.

Dave Young, Prosecutor of Judicial District 17, wrote in the motion that, although Dreion Dearing is eligible to face the death penalty, Governor Jared Polis' decision to commute the sentences of the three men already on death row Colorado, along with the governor's public opposition to the death penalty, making prosecuting him unsuccessful.

"The people cannot overcome the declared intention of Governor Polis to renounce any death sentence with a stroke of his pen," says the motion. "The family and friends of Congressman Heath Gumm have been tremendously victims due to the loss of their loved one in the line of duty. At this point, pursuing a death sentence in this case prolongs that victimization, knowing that the people do not have a reasonable chance of overcoming the governor's opinion of the death penalty. "

