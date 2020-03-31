Prosecutors call for death sentence to be suspended against man accused of killing Adams County Sheriff's Deputy

%MINIFYHTML0d84161eef47665e1bdf9d73411b4d6711% %MINIFYHTML0d84161eef47665e1bdf9d73411b4d6712%

Prosecutors on Monday filed a motion to withdraw the death penalty option against a 24-year-old man accused of killing an Adams County Sheriff's Deputy in 2018.

Dave Young, Prosecutor of Judicial District 17, wrote in the motion that, although Dreion Dearing is eligible to face the death penalty, Governor Jared Polis' decision to commute the sentences of the three men already on death row Colorado, along with the governor's public opposition to the death penalty, making prosecuting him unsuccessful.

"The people cannot overcome the declared intention of Governor Polis to renounce any death sentence with a stroke of his pen," says the motion. "The family and friends of Congressman Heath Gumm have been tremendously victims due to the loss of their loved one in the line of duty. At this point, pursuing a death sentence in this case prolongs that victimization, knowing that the people do not have a reasonable chance of overcoming the governor's opinion of the death penalty. "

Colorado abolished the death penalty on March 23, but the repeal only applies to cases filed as of July 1, so Young could have continued to seek the death penalty against Dearing, who is accused of killing Gumm. during a chase.

Gumm's family was "extremely frustrated,quot; by the situation, according to the motion, which calls Polis a "thirteenth jury,quot; that will reject the death penalty regardless of the evidence or the circumstances of the case.

"Consequently, regardless of the evidence supporting a reasonable probability of obtaining a death sentence from a jury of twelve in this case, Governor Polis has passed the final sentence," the motion says. A Young spokeswoman declined to comment on the motion.

Polis commuted the sentences of those already sentenced to death without the possibility of parole. The governor's office did not respond Monday to a request for comment.

Dearing's trial, which began in early March, was postponed last week due to concerns about the new coronavirus, and will not resume until at least April 6. Hundreds of potential juries have been called to serve, a larger group than is normally required for a non-death penalty case.

The judge did not rule on Young's motion on Monday night.

If the motion is granted, only one person in the state will continue to face a death sentence: Marco Antonio Bravo García, accused of killing two Colorado Springs high school students in 2017.

Experts have said that pursuing a death sentence in a state that has abolished the death penalty would be difficult.

"Everyone in the world knew that Mr. Dearing would never be executed … that was clear a long time ago," said Michael Radelet, a professor at the University of Colorado who wrote a book on the history of the death penalty in Colorado and who previously testified as a defense witness in the Dearing case. He added that he was surprised that Young did not withdraw the death penalty earlier in the Dearing case.

Colorado juries have hesitated to deliver death sentences in recent years and refused to do so in 2015 by the Aurora theater shooter and a Denver man who stabbed to death five people in a bar.