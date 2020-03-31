Pros and cons of the NFL playoff expansion, the first major format change in 30 years

The NFL has not changed its number of playoff teams in 30 years. With the new collective bargaining agreement in effect, the 2020 season is poised to usher in a new era of the league postseason.

A vote by the NFL owners is set to expand the playoff field from 12 to 14 teams. There would still be four division winners, but an additional wildcard team would be added in both the NFC and AFC. Only two teams, the best seeded in both conferences, would enjoy goodbye in the first round.

The NFL has had a dozen playoff teams since the 1990 season, when it increased the field from 10 teams to 12 with three division winners and three wild card teams in each conference. In 2002, when the league expanded to 32 teams, it adjusted to four division winners and two wild card teams.

Why is the NFL doing this and what are the pros and cons of the new format? Let's break them all down.

Pro: two more games and a more action-packed wild weekend

The current 12-team playoff format features two teams waving goodbye at each conference, creating double consecutive opening playoff titles on the first Saturday and Sunday after the regular season.

With 12 teams (six division winners, six wild teams) playing in the first round, the NFL can now give us three consecutive postseason headlines that resemble the usual progression of the afternoon, afternoon, and night games in The regular season.

The divisional playoff weekend is possibly the best weekend in the NFL right now. The wild card weekend would rule the chicken coop in the new format.

Featuring: two more games and a less relevant regular season

With the NFL having 12 of its 32 teams in the playoffs, that meant only 37.5 percent played beyond the regular season. As the playoff field increases to 14, the number jumps to 43.8 percent. That's probably the limit, given that 16 of 32 (50 percent) puts the league too close to the NHL (51.6 percent) and the NBA (53.3) percent, or using the season to eliminate just half of the teams. .

Take last season for example. The Rams (9-7) would have been the last team in the NFC, while the Steelers (8-8) would have been the last team in the AFC. The Bears (8-8) and Cowboys (8-8) were the only other teams in the NFL with .500 or better.

The NFL is walking a fine line between competitive balance and diluting the accomplishments of teams like the Packers (13-3) and Chiefs (12-4), who as strong No. 2 seeds under the proposed format would have been forced Play against the Rams and Steelers, the only advantage shown by their superior efforts.

Adding playoff teams always makes the regular season cheaper to some degree. College Football Playoff enthusiasts would agree. However, on FBS, a minuscule 3 percent of teams make the playoffs, and expanding to eight teams would put it at just 6 percent. The NFL is approaching midfield, making it on the brink of saturation when multi-game series are not involved in every round.

Keep in mind that in the NCAA tournament, 68 teams do have a chance. But that's still only 19.6 percent of Division I teams. The NFL is beating twice that number.

Pro: More teams involved in the playoff race until week 17

That said, we know what an additional wild card team in each league has meant to MLB, sparking a new kind of excitement in September. The NFL's equivalent is a month-long playoff boost in December, the time when NFL fans are obsessed with the playoff image and its many permutations.

If the Steelers had made the playoffs last year at 8-8, the Jets, Colts, Broncos and Raiders, who finished 7-9, would have approached the last month differently knowing they had real postseason chances. The Rams, Cowboys and Bears would have joined the Falcons and Buccaneers in a more competitive final wave.

So while there would be only 14 playoff teams in the new format, approximately 20 teams would remain in a viable playoff dispute for the past few weeks.

Featuring: More mediocre teams making the playoffs

You know how it is in the NHL and the NBA. Some average teams make the field only to become as irrelevant as they were in the regular season. Did we really need to see the Chiefs play offensively challenged Steelers on their way to winning Super Bowl 54? Also, since Pittsburgh limped on the stretch, did he deserve the opportunity?

The danger here, unlike the NHL and NBA, is that anything can happen in one game, while over the course of a best-of-seven series, abnormal disorders are less likely to occur. So whether the Chiefs have flown or lost to the Steelers, it would have been weird if they even had a chance to share the same playoff field.

Pro: more potential for teams that exceed solid schedules

Not all 16-game boards are created equal. Some teams have different advantages based on the rotation of the divisions that play outside theirs, as well as on the teams that finished in the same place as the previous season.

Having an extra playoff wildcard provides a bit of leeway for a team navigating through a higher degree of difficulty.

Featuring: More potential for teams taking advantage of weaker schedules

The flip side is that the extra playoff team at each conference adds one more layer to the schedule's built-in parity parameters.

Keep in mind that with just one goodbye in each conference, the safer playoff teams will be less motivated to play with their regulars in recent weeks. That will open the door to some more non-competitive games that will also inflate resumes of potential No. 7 seeds.

Pro: more incentives to fight for seeds No. 1

Speaking of which, seed number 1 will have a new level of importance. Think about how the Chiefs reacted when they were able to steal that No. 2 seed and the Patriots' first-round goodbye in Week 17. That was huge for their Super Bowl 54 career as they got a much-needed extra week of rest. . And he ended up playing back-to-back games at home with the pesky Ravens in the divisional playoffs.

The one-good-bye format forces a team to play with less margin for error, knowing that only a strong playoff team in each conference can have the maximum advantage from both the home field and a goodbye.

In the NFC, the 49ers' big win over the Seahawks in Week 17 earned them No. 1 vs. No. 5. That was a monstrous development that fueled their career, while the Seahawks were rocked in the divisional playoffs. First place in the new format would become more of a golden ticket, with the number 2 falling until general admission.

With: less incentives to fight for any other seed

NFL teams that have little chance of releasing the best conference record will not be so motivated to change their rankings. Being a number 2 is no longer very different from being a number 4. The same goes for No. 5 to No. 7, as everyone will play road games in the first round independently.

There's a chance the competitive fire will go out before the playoffs reignite. So there may be a bit of a sacrifice on some level for teams not struggling to be late for the tournament, but the NFL will probably be fine for that for more drama once the tournament starts and the stakes are increased.