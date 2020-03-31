Production of the iPhone 12 is still underway, but Apple can wait until May to decide on a release date – BGR

TSMC's plan to mass-produce an A14 chip with a 5nm process for the iPhone 12 is still on the schedule.

The launch of the iPhone 12 may be delayed for a few months due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

According to reports, Apple will set an iPhone 12 release date sometime in May.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

A new report from Digitimes (via MacRumors) Transmits that TSMC The plan to start making 5nm chips is still in the works. If this is, in fact, the case, it suggests that Apple still plans to stick to its iPhone 12 production schedule as closely as possible. Recall, the iPhone 12 will feature an A14 chip that will reportedly be based on a 5nm process.

The benefit of the new 5nm process would manifest itself in significant performance gains by using significantly less power. Simply put, Apple's A14 chip will likely represent a breakthrough in overall efficiency.

%MINIFYHTML918928ddecd6d6cc6822d234328f3eb511% %MINIFYHTML918928ddecd6d6cc6822d234328f3eb512%

Of course, it's not clear when iPhone 12 will hit stores. Even in a scenario where the iPhone 12 can enter mass production on time, it is unknown if Apple could delay the launch of the iPhone 12 until the economic impact of the coronavirus begins to diminish. Keep in mind that unemployment in the United States is currently at a historically high level and large sections of the population have been struggling to make ends meet. In turn, there is a strong possibility that Apple may launch the iPhone 12 at a time when people in the United States and around the world have more pressing issues.

A recent Nikkei the report adds:

"Leaving supply chain constraint aside, Apple is concerned that the current situation will significantly reduce consumers' appetite for updating their phones, which could lead to moderate reception of the first iPhone 5G," said a source. with direct knowledge of the discussion. “They need the first iPhone 5G to be a success.

As it stands now, the iPhone 12 release date remains in the air. While Apple would like to launch it in September, we have seen reports that it may be delayed until November. More pessimistic reports have suggested that it may be delayed until sometime in 2021.

On a related note, it's possible that Continuous Lock, which currently has Apple employees working from home, could significantly slow down the development and testing process for the iPhone 12. Up to this point, we've seen reports that Apple engineers They have been unable to perform certain tests on iPhone 12 prototypes due to travel restrictions with China.

The good news is that September is still a few months away, which means Apple doesn't have to make a final decision on the iPhone 12 release schedule yet. That said, sources have indicated that Apple executives will assess the situation in about 4-6 weeks and they will make one last call sometime in May.