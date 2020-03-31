Prince William is "seriously considering,quot; returning to work as an air ambulance pilot in the midst of a pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the world, Prince William is "seriously considering,quot; returning to his job as an ambulance pilot to assist on the front lines. A new report claims that the future King of England wants to help, but he may not get his wish because he is one of the few royals working in antiquity right now.

According to SunThe 37-year-old pilot worked for two years as a pilot to bring doctors and paramedics to emergencies in Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk, Essex and Hertfordshire, but left office in 2017.

See this post on Instagram Catherine and I were proud to visit the staff who worked at NHS 111, to convey our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and my father, to the staff who work 24 hours a day to provide care and advice to those who need it most. • The past few weeks and most recent days have been understandably concerning with the continued spread of the coronavirus. • But it is at times like this that we realize how much the NHS represents the best of our country and society: people of all backgrounds and lifestyles with different experiences and abilities, uniting for the common good. • NHS staff and emergency workers not only respond to the needs of the public, but, like the rest of us, they are concerned about their families, friends, and loved ones. • They need our support as much as we need theirs. • We all have a role to play if we are to protect the most vulnerable. • That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding nonessential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus. • – The Duke of Cambridge A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on March 20, 2020 at 10:59 a.m. PDT

"William has seriously considered returning as an air ambulance pilot to assist in the current pandemic," says the source. “He knows that the whole country is doing his part and wants to help. But it's complicated, since he was originally punished from work in order to become a royal member of royalty … But William is very interested in doing whatever he can to help. "

The source noted that the Duke of Cambridge is currently at Anmer Hall in Norfolk alongside Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The rural farm is where he lived when the air ambulance flew. The source added that there are practical aspects to overcome, such as adapting to patterns of change. But, Prince William is "in the right place now,quot; if he wants to be a pilot again.

However, his role as royal royalty is extremely important at this time because Prince Charles is ill with COVID-19, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have drifted away from their roles as members of superior royalty, and Prince Andrew "has been effectively excluded from public life,quot; by the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

I really hope someone has said to William NO. I said I probably wanted to do something like help this way, but please don't. Charles and the Queen can go out, so it's just him right now.🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/ESWHdOqKfq – Isa (@isaguor) March 30, 2020

Earlier this month, Prince William became a sponsor of the London Air Ambulance Charity. At the time, the head of the London Ambulance Service, Garrett Emmerson, said: "I know he (Prince William) would be welcome at any time,quot; if he wanted to serve again.

Prince William also said during his visit to a National Health Service call center in early March that he missed working as an ambulance pilot. He also described working with the East Anglian Air Ambulance Service as a "privilege."

Ad

“We said that everyone was working very hard. He misses the helicopter and is on the front line. He just said he misses it, "said NHS call manager Tracy Pidgeon.



Post views:

6 6