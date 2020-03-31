Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biographer criticizes them for being "self-centered,quot; and "spoiled,quot;

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biographer apparently don't like how things are going. Page Six reported on Angela Levin's comments regarding Harry, in which she referred to him as formerly "resourceful,quot;, "intuitive,quot; and "charismatic,quot;, while at the same time getting into trouble and fretting at times .

In his essay for Tatler magazine, Levin referred to both sides as "increasingly self-centered,quot; in recent months, as evidenced by his decision to leave the UK and the royal family to go to the city of Los Angeles.

Levin said his behavior and choices are much more like the actions of "challenging teens,quot; than adults. Levin went on to describe Harry as forming a completely new identity, becoming "sour,quot;, "callous,quot; and "stressed,quot;.

According to Levin, when Harry and Meghan first got engaged, he told her that he was telling nothing but the truth about being a working man in the royal family. Harry allegedly warned Meghan of what was to come in her personal life, now that she had become a member of the British aristocratic class.

As fans of the royal family know, the couple left the royal family and the United Kingdom, a move they announced near the start of the year. The decision came as a shock to the world, and the mainstream media reported it for weeks.

Levin also said he believes Harry is not doing well emotionally now that he has left the family and no longer has the same ties to the UK Army. She claims that Harry felt remorse for not protecting his mother, who died in the late 1990s in a tragic car accident.

As a consequence of his traumatic loss, Harry allegedly feels the need to do everything in his power to protect Meghan Markle from the same. Levin's comments to Meghan were more critical, accusing Markle of being more interested in fame and notoriety, rather than Prince Harry and William who want to use their titles for philanthropy.

The writer ended her post by asking Harry to be honest with himself about Meghan and if he would ever be happy.



