Prince Covering Led Zeppelin & # 39; s Whole Lotta Love is the video you should see in the coronavirus pandemic

When people think of Prince, songs like Purple Rain and Kiss usually come to mind. Some may not even know that Prince was a prodigy who had mastered various instruments and, although he is known for his poignant and funky songs, he did not stray from the rock classics. Prince played the guitar and many believe that he was simply one of the best guitarists who ever lived. When Prince arrived on the music scene in the late 1970s, there was still a lot of racial divide within the music industry. To be a pioneer in the rock genre, Prince would have had to present himself as the next Jimi Hendrix and, curiously, although he chose another route and musical genre, there are still many who make the comparison. Prince was not a fan of being compared to Hendrix and said that his guitar style was completely different, but perhaps that is what made him most similar to Hendrix in all comparisons. Both Prince and Hendrix were pioneers who did their thing and did not subject their music to other people's labels or expectations.

Still, when it comes to Prince's music, there are plenty of rock and roll fans who love to hear Prince get in touch with his rock roots and when he did, magic happened.

He never copied someone else's musical style; instead, he added his funky twist to the rock classics and the results were phenomenal.

Last week, Prince's official YouTube account uploaded a video from December 15, 2002, when Prince covered Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love,quot; while performing live on The Aladdin in Las Vegas.

You can watch that video below.

Several years later, Prince blew the minds of audience members around the world with his 2004 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitar solo during the classic Beatles song "While My Guitar Gently Weeps,quot;.

He starred with former Traveling Wilburys members Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne (ELO), Steve Winwood, and George Harrison's son Dhani Harrison.

You can check out that performance, including Prince's guitar solo below.

What do you think about the comparisons between Prince and Jimi Hendrix? Do you agree or disagree with those who make them?

What do you think about the Prince Whole Zeppelin cover of "Whole Lotta Love,quot;?



