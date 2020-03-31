Prince Albert of Monaco recovers from coronavirus after diagnosis

Prince Albert of Monaco's daughter recently revealed that her father is fine after her COVID-19 diagnosis. Near the beginning of the month, the 62-year-old royal family member announced he was diagnosed with coronavirus, making him the first head of state to contract the disease.

Page Six reported today on a post by her daughter, Jazmin Grimaldi, which included a photo of her father outside the Palace of Monaco. Along with the message, Jazmin was happy about his father's condition, claiming that he had recovered from the virus and was well.

Furthermore, Grimaldi, the Wonderful lady maisel Alum, he shouted to all the people in the world who have been fighting against the coronavirus. She wrote: "My thoughts and prayers are with you all."

According to Page Six, Albert will go to his country house, Roc Agel, where his two twins and his wife of 5 years have been quarantined. Albert previously said that he and his family had been communicating through FaceTime.

Albert told People Magazine that his house is large enough that it is not difficult for him to isolate himself to avoid spreading the virus to his two children and his wife. Over the next fourteen days, Prince Albert claims that his schedule has completely changed.

Also, you still have a cough that won't go away. Regarding the French principality, Albert stated that they have not yet reached the peak, which will probably occur in the next ten days or so.

According to the Prince of Monaco, the nation has plenty of supplies and will soon receive more evidence. As most know, Prince Albert is not the only head of state to contract the disease. Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, also contracted the disease.

Many celebrities have contracted COVID-19, including Prince Charles, who was quarantined after his diagnosis. Reports indicate that his wife, Camilla, is fine. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Rachel Matthews, Colton Underwood, and Idris Elba have also contracted the coronavirus.

Ad

Each party has been candid about their experiences fighting the communicable disease on social media, especially Rachel Matthews, who shared a timeline of her symptoms.



Post views:

0 0