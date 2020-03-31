Primetime Cable Hosts Speak Out Against Broadcasting Trump Briefings Live – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML3ef84b71caf6fcb8974c83e3ef5e358e11% %MINIFYHTML3ef84b71caf6fcb8974c83e3ef5e358e12%

MSNBC's Chris Hayes and CNN's Don Lemon spoke out against their networks' decision to hold the press briefings on Donald Trump's coronavirus live, as critics claim they have provided a platform for the president to announce dubious claims about their response and even to spread misinformation as a time of crisis

"They have transformed into something akin to the Trump rallies without the crowds," Hayes said. “Briefings are where you project your failures in the most positive light. Yesterday, the man who initially rejected the coronavirus threat, remember that we have all heard it over and over again, said that if 100,000 people died from the virus, he and his team have made an appointment, very good work. "

%MINIFYHTML3ef84b71caf6fcb8974c83e3ef5e358e13% %MINIFYHTML3ef84b71caf6fcb8974c83e3ef5e358e14% Related story %MINIFYHTML3ef84b71caf6fcb8974c83e3ef5e358e15% %MINIFYHTML3ef84b71caf6fcb8974c83e3ef5e358e16% SiriusXM offers free access to streaming service until May 15

Rachel Maddow of MSNBC has already said that if it were up to her, she would stop broadcasting the briefings live.

Later, CNN's Don Lemon said, "I'm not sure, if you want to be honest, that we should be bringing that live." I think we should run snippets. I think we should do it later and get the pertinent points for the American people, because he will never, never tell you the truth. "He said the briefings have become Trump's new apprentice, where" he wants his base to think that the media are mean to him and are attacking him. "

Both networks, along with Fox News, have been holding press conferences almost entirely, while broadcast networks have occasionally made special reports. But CNN and MSNBC have cut briefings from briefings at certain times. CNN turned to its own anchors on Monday when Trump brought a succession of CEOs to the stage to congratulate him and describe what they have been doing to aid in the response to the pandemic. Among those who spoke was Michael Lindell, a former Trump advocate, the CEO of MyPillow, who is making facial masks.

"Obviously it's above my salary rating. I don't make the call to take them or not," Hayes said. "But it seems crazy to me that everyone keeps taking them when you got to the MyPillow guy up there, talking about reading the Bible."

White House officials have criticized the media for refusing to carry the information live. Last week, spokesman Judd Deere called it "quite embarrassing" that CNN and MSNBC interrupted the briefing, which also features Vice President Mike Pence and members of the president's coronavirus task force.