President Trump invokes Defense Production Law against General Motors – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act last week, requiring General Motors to make much-needed ventilators and medical equipment.

The president criticized GM for its response last Friday for failing to cooperate.

At a press conference on Sunday, President Trump thanked GM for their effort, saying they are working very hard and have already accepted contracts to build fans.

