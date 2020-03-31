Porsha Williams tapes the plate nation from home – Check out her ‘Work From Home Outfit

Porsha Williams is also working from home these days, while social distancing. He has his Dish Nation shown from home, and shared a video on his social media account only to show fans his 'workplace' and his work outfit as well.

Check out the clip he shared on his social media account below.

‘👀 @dishnation Check your local listings !! Monday to Friday! Credit Movie Credit: Micheal Myers P️ ’Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said, ‘Well, can you do the RHOA meeting from home too? "And a follower posted this: 'LoL running from home life hit different … sidebar: I could see the silhouette of all that evil even through a robe."

Another commenter said: ‘Porsha … How are your quarantine days going? Bless, "and one fan wrote," Now we have something fun to look forward to. "

Someone said: Hola Hello, Porsha! You look cute in your hood @kpearlkollections !!! Thanks girl! Stay safe and healthy! Let me know if you need more hats! "

Another follower wrote: & # 39; @ porsha4real girl who was recording … we have to know … but you look very pretty though & # 39 ;, and another commenter said: & # 39; So people are so lucky, ¿ What ancestors did I have that didn't give me luck? . & # 39;

A fan posted: ‘@ porsha4real I was wondering if you can show some support for a GREAT product AND MUST HAVE. I commented on your previous post and would convey some amazing comments! "

Porsha distances herself socially and tells her fans to do the same. This is the only way to prevent more cases of coronavirus and avoid the collapse of the health system.

Porsha has spent her days at home with her family and as you can see she will continue to make Dish Nation from home these days and fans couldn't be happier.



