Porsha Williams has found ways to combat boredom while quarantined with her husband Dennis McKinley in videos that have caught the attention of Tamar Braxton and Bambi Benson.

Porsha Williams is finding original and sexy ways to overcome boredom while she and her future husband, Dennis McKinley, have been quarantined together in Atlanta with their one-year-old daughter, PJ.

The model and businesswoman have been busy posting funny videos of how she's killing time while trapped inside due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She has been participating in the TikTok challenges that have drawn the attention of many people, including Tamar Braxton and Bambi Benson.

the Atlanta Real Housewives Star is also working on her romance while in self-isolation.

A source said Hollywood life: ///// "Porsha and Dennis spend this time together, but Porsha keeps taking things day by day. This time she keeps the ins and outs of the relationship private, and people have stopped asking her, but those who are close to her feel that she's really happy and in a good place, and that's all that matters. She is not planning or thinking about a future or a wedding right now and is trying to focus only on the present and the PC. They have definitely connected more than ever during this time, and things are going very well between them. "

She gave this update on her romance while on the episode of Watch what happens live: "We are working in our family. It takes time. I love him and he loves me, and we are doing the best for our family. That is really all you can do. You have to have confidence.

Another source explained: "Porsha had to overcome many difficulties in her relationship with Dennis, and is willing to try it for the sake of her daughter," says the source, noting: "But, that's all it can promise for now. "

The family friend shared: “Like any other couple, Porsha and Dennis have had a fair amount of obstacles throughout their relationship. They fell hard and fast initially, so of course there will always be setbacks, but at the end of the day, they have always managed to find their way back for the sake of their daughter. Now they have a baby, and that is it, and it will always be their number one priority, no matter what the outcome of their relationship is. "

Porsha is really focused on her family life.



