Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley – Inside your relationship while they are quarantined together!

As fans know, Porsha Williams and her baby daddy and ex, Dennis McKinley have been quarantined along with their baby, PJ, even though they are not officially together. Still, they are both doing what they think is best for their daughter and that is having both parents in her life as she grows up.

However, people who keep up with the lives of reality TV stars have been wondering whether or not there is a possibility that they will end up together again.

This question has been even more on people's minds lately as exes are spending all their time together now due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced people to isolate themselves.

Indeed, an internal report claims to know that this quarantine as a family has really helped the exes who broke up in 2019, working on their relationship.

As you may recall, Dennis was involved in a cheating scandal that later led to their breakup, so it makes sense that Porsha still needs time to trust him again.

Insider information shared through HollywoodLife that ors Porsha and Dennis are spending this time together, but Porsha is still taking things day by day. This time he keeps the ins and outs of the relationship private and people have stopped asking him, but those close to her feel that she is really happy and in a good place, and that is all that matters. "

Then she added, "She is not planning or thinking about a future or a wedding right now and is trying to focus on the present and the PC." They have definitely connected more than ever during this time and things are going very well between them. "

The RHOA stars started their relationship in 2018 and seemed happily happy and in love until he betrayed her while she was pregnant with their one-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena.



