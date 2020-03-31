Pomona police fatally shoot suspect in alleged sword attack – Up News Info Los Angeles

POMONA (CBSLA) – Police fatally shot the suspect in an alleged sword attack Monday night near South Reservoir and East 3rd Streets in Pomona.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 7:15 p.m. for a call from a victim with a head injury caused by a sword.

That victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect managed to walk one block from the scene of the attack and was later shot dead by police.

The circumstances of the shooting involving the officer were not immediately disclosed.