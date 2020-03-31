PG,amp;E Withdraws Plan to Pay Camp Fire Fine with $ 13.5B Fund for Wildfire Victims – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML5a877963f3aa5c852965428267472a5511% %MINIFYHTML5a877963f3aa5c852965428267472a5512%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – PG,amp;E announced in San Francisco on Monday that it has waived a controversial plan to pay a $ 4 million criminal fine to Butte County for a proposed $ 13.5 billion trust to compensate fire victims forest.

Instead, the utility company said, the criminal penalty for causing 84 deaths at Camp Fire 2018 will be paid with interest from a different fund that is also part of PG,amp;E's proposal to get out of bankruptcy court protection. .

%MINIFYHTML5a877963f3aa5c852965428267472a5513% %MINIFYHTML5a877963f3aa5c852965428267472a5514%

That fund is a $ 11 billion settlement to compensate insurance companies for claims for loss of wildfire that they have already paid.

%MINIFYHTML5a877963f3aa5c852965428267472a5515% %MINIFYHTML5a877963f3aa5c852965428267472a5516%

"As a result, there will be no reduction in the amount available to victims of wildfires," PG,amp;E said in a press release.

The $ 4 million fine is the maximum allowed for PG,amp;E's planned guilty plea of ​​84 counts of manslaughter and one count of illegally causing the Camp Fire, which resulted from a broken hook in a transmission tower. The public service will plead guilty and will be sentenced in Butte County Superior Court on April 24.

The fine includes $ 3.5 million in fines and $ 500,000 to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey's office for the cost of the investigation.

PG,amp;E filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year, citing billions of dollars in claims for losses from wildfires caused by failure of its electrical equipment. The Chapter 11 procedure allowed him to freeze his debts while seeking financial reorganization.

The public service plan, which must be approved by US bankruptcy judge Dennis Montali and the California Public Services Commission, includes the $ 13.5 billion trust for uncompensated victims, the $ 11 billion insurance deal, and $ 1 billion for local governments.

Montali will hold a hearing on the plan on May 27.

The utility is seeking to obtain approvals in time to meet the June 30 deadline for eligibility for a new state forest fire insurance fund, which would be paid for by a combination of shareholders and customers of utility companies. Investor owned.

In another bankruptcy court development Monday, Montali dismissed a lawsuit by a Napa County grape grower seeking compensation for losses caused to businesses and residents by various large-scale power outages carried out in North Bay by PG,amp;E in Fall 2019 to prevent forest fires during high winds.

Montali said the claims in the lawsuit were outside the authority of the bankruptcy court because the California Public Utilities Commission was in charge of regulating public safety power outages.

"Any such claim interferes with the CPUC's exclusive regulatory authority over such closures," Montali wrote.

Vineyard owner Anthony Gantner had tried to make his lawsuit a class action lawsuit on behalf of all the businesses and residents who suffered losses from the blackouts. His lawsuit said he did not disagree with the need for the closures, but instead wanted to hold PG,amp;E responsible for the allegedly inadequate maintenance and monitoring of the equipment that led to dangerous conditions requiring blackouts.

Gantner's attorney was not immediately available for comment.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.