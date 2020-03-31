Petition to FA for cancellation of season outside the League passes 100 signatures | Football news

The letter accuses FA of "unnecessary and inexplicable haste,quot; in acting to cancel the season; Peterborough among the clubs to show support for





South Shields led the protests after soccer was canceled below Step 2 (National League North and South)

More than 100 clubs have now signed a letter to the Football Association to express "deep concern and disgust,quot; at the end of the season at the non-league and grassroots level.

League One Peterborough is among those who have shown their support after last week's decision to remove all results from Step 3 and beyond.

The FA has faced criticism for voiding the season for non-league divisions underneath the National League and National League North and South, and for women's soccer underneath the Super League and Women's Championship, due to the outbreak of coronavirus. .

The governing body has said the decision was made by the leagues and supported by the FA Board and the FA Women's Board, although it has not yet been ratified by the FA Council.

A The letter sent to the FA on Monday had 64 initial signatories of all non-league football, but has attracted additional support since its first publication, and South Shields said Tuesday morning that the number had exceeded 100.

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony also confirmed via social media that he signed the letter on behalf of the Sky Bet League One club.

The letter accuses the FA of "unnecessary and inexplicable haste,quot; in acting to cancel the season and said this was "coupled with (a) the complete lack of substantive dialogue or consultation with affected clubs."

The letter also stated that clubs in steps one and two of the National League system, the National League and the National League North and South, "were withdrawn from the ruling at the 11th hour,quot; and asked: "How can the FA justify different treatment? steps under the banner does not bind differently?

The signatories to the letter said they agreed with the decision to stop the game during the ongoing health crisis, but could not understand why the results were canceled in the lower leagues while the Premier League, EFL and others remained on hold. hoping to complete the season.

"Most clubs in steps three through six have now completed 70-80 percent of their league games, and it is incomprehensible that these results are delegitimized and eliminated on the grounds that the last quarter of the season was not may meet in the future, "said the letter.

"Our demand that the FA reconsider its decision is also about sending a message to fans of our clubs, who have spent hard-earned money to follow their teams across the country, letting them know that their support was not in vain. " "

Promotion and relegation will not count for clubs in Step 3 and less this season

Jersey Bulls and Vauxhall Motors, two clubs that had already achieved mathematical advancement in their respective divisions this season, are among the signatories to the letter, but others said they were doing so to protect the integrity of the competition.

They noted the FA's stated desire to complete the FA Trophy, despite the fact that a semifinal will face Halesowen Town of the South Central Division, whose season will be canceled, against the National League Concord Rangers, whose campaign is still valid.

The letter also rejected the FA's claim in its own statement that it "reached a consensus,quot; with steps three through six of the National League System, saying that many clubs were against the measure, while others were not properly consulted.

"A crisis like this is a watershed moment for the FA and the relationships it chooses to have with non-league and grassroots football," the letter says.

An FA spokesperson said: "The decision made to end the 2019-20 season through steps three through seven of the National League system, the women's soccer pyramid and the broader base game was made by representatives of the committee for the respective leagues, and was supported by the FA Board and the FA Women's Board.

"Now he will go to the FA Council for ratification. We fully support the decision they made during these challenging and unprecedented circumstances for English football."