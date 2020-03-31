Petition Calls for Bridges to Cape Cod to Be Closed

%MINIFYHTMLc2e005295b66e825ddcff9862ab72d5711% %MINIFYHTMLc2e005295b66e825ddcff9862ab72d5712%

An online petition calls on officials to close the bridges to Cape Cod to prevent out-of-state traffic and seasonal residents from heading to their second homes as COVID-19 spreads.

"While we love our tourists and summer residents, this is not the time to come to the Cape, (our) hospital cannot handle it," says the petition, which had received more than 6,000 signatures on Change.org on Tuesday. late.

The statement says the bridges should be reserved for the exclusive use of the 214,000 Cape residents, year-round medical personnel and for traffic that delivers essential supplies.

The call is similar to that of local residents in other popular summer destinations around Massachusetts, with communities from Berkshires to Nantucket concerned about how the influx of the generally seasonal crowd taking refuge in the location could tax hospitals and other resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

But Judith MacLeod Froman, chair of the Bourne Selectmen Board, told Boston.com on Tuesday that closing the Bourne Bridge is not something that local officials are considering.

"It hasn't come up," he said. "It is not something we are currently entertaining. Basically, we want to remain calm, open and helpful. And I think this is a situation where people are very nervous, so what really needs to happen is an emphasis on social distancing. and personal social responsibility. We just need to keep emphasizing that. "

Billboards now announce Gov. Charlie Baker's directive that anyone arriving in Massachusetts self-quarantine for 14 days, according to MacLeod Froman, who said he has recently noticed more vehicles with out-of-state license plates on the roads.

But as for a Cape running of the bulls? She personally doesn't see it happen, she said.

"There are many steps before and I hope we never get to that point," said MacLeod Froman. "Hopefully people will notice."

On Friday, Cape Cod Healthcare, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce and Barnstable County leaders issued an open letter to homeowners asking that if they decided to come, they would take some action, including self-quarantining two weeks.

Officials also asked part-time residents to bring all the supplies and materials they need for their stay, as local stores are experiencing shortages of certain items.

"During the coronavirus crisis, we all understand the desire to come to their second home in the Cape while we take refuge there," the letter says. "We ask that if you do so, help us all stay safe and healthy."

But while homeowners can still venture to their summer hangouts, as many have, those looking to stay in a hotel room or rental home will no longer be able to do so unless they meet certain requirements.

On Tuesday, Baker announced that his administration directed the Department of Public Health to issue an order detailing the specific uses of hotels, motels, and short-term rentals, such as properties listed on Airbnb, during the coronavirus emergency.

Those types of accommodation will be used "only for limited purposes, including direct efforts related to the fight against COVID-19," such as the use by health workers, state residents who have been displaced from their homes, and workers in essential situations. business, Baker said.

"The point here is to reserve these places for people who need them as a result of circumstances related to or caused by COVID-19 and other emergencies," he said. "Hotels and short-term rentals like Airbnb can no longer be booked for vacation or leisure."

Local officials will have the ability to close non-compliant businesses and properties, according to Baker.

"I hope there are places where this is a big problem," he said. "The biggest one I can think of right now is the Cape, and certainly also Berkshire County."

According to Kelley Gossett, head of Massachusetts policy for Airbnb, the hosts of the online rental rental company have opened their properties to medical workers "and others who need safe places to stay and isolate themselves close to hospitals,quot; in a way. free.

"As Airbnb becomes aware of new local policies across the country, we are communicating them to our host and guest community, including in Massachusetts," Gossett said in a statement.

Baker said people should use common sense and abandon vacations during the pandemic.

"People should stay home," he said.