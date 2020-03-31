Paul Pogba's future for Manchester United: key questions for Old Trafford bosses | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLad3d3d1f2822ccb2f054989fd55f511e11% %MINIFYHTMLad3d3d1f2822ccb2f054989fd55f511e12%





Paul Pogba's current contract with Manchester United runs through the summer of 2021, although the club has the option of one more year.

What does the future hold for Paul Pogba? In his latest Manchester United reporter notebook, James Cooper of Sky Sports News considers some key questions for the Frenchman and the Old Trafford hierarchy.

%MINIFYHTMLad3d3d1f2822ccb2f054989fd55f511e13% %MINIFYHTMLad3d3d1f2822ccb2f054989fd55f511e14%

Normality itself is on hold right now, and so is the next chapter in the saga between Manchester United and Paul Pogba, with the balance of power between the two perhaps more balanced than it has ever been.

%MINIFYHTMLad3d3d1f2822ccb2f054989fd55f511e15% %MINIFYHTMLad3d3d1f2822ccb2f054989fd55f511e16%

The month of March seems to stretch to infinite proportions and it seems like a time since the Frenchman returned through the gates of Old Trafford as the most expensive player in the world, winning a League Cup and the Europa League in his first season.

0:09 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said before soccer stopped that he expected Paul Pogba to remain at Manchester United next season despite reports of a possible departure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said before soccer stopped that he expected Paul Pogba to remain at Manchester United next season despite reports of a possible departure

The following campaign, of course, Manchester United finished second in the Premier League to Manchester City, an achievement that José Mourinho considered as one of the best as manager, and Pogba surpassed that by going to Russia and winning the World Cup with France.

Even in his third season, in which Mourinho departed and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returned, Pogba scored 16 goals, although his impact on the first team seemed to diminish after the shipment against Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford, an indiscretion that stole it. of the possibility of being part of one of the best European nights of United with that victory over PSG in the Parc de Princes.

Sometimes since then, it almost feels like a fate that Paul Pogba and Manchester United part ways, but right now there are two key questions:

On what terms would Pogba be allowed to leave Old Trafford?

And does Pogba need Manchester United? plus that United needs it?

Pogba's transfer fee would still be astronomical

Paul Pogba was nearing a return to action until soccer stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic

Before discussing both issues, the analysis of which is based on opinion and information, a reminder that Manchester United wanted to bring back Pogba, a player they had had at their academy before leaving to win four league titles in Italy with Juventus. Because he's a world-class player, someone who makes playing soccer at the highest level seem easy and natural.

Few Manchester United supporters would even try to dispute that, but inconsistent performances and the stance of the player and his advisers mean that most of the fan base is fed up with a soap opera that seems to go on and on with no end result. for any party

That could be the case again this summer for various reasons.

The first one is one that I have discussed many times since last summer's preseason tour to Australia and the Far East: economics.

The kind of transfer fee that would make Manchester United contract when it comes to Pogba remains astronomical for a player who has appeared only twice since late September and hasn't actually kicked a ball in the first team for more three months.

Add salaries to the package, and if you are looking for an increase from what you have already paid, then we are talking about a financial compromise that very few clubs on earth could present, or present a business case, considering their lack of football in the current campaign .

Uncertainty reigns in football, and the exchange agreement is a challenge

The coronavirus outbreak will likely affect the transfer window and player contracts.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, it seemed that Pogba was approaching some sort of return to the image of the first team, properly healed and rehabilitated with the prospect of the remaining nine games of the Premier League season, as well as Europe matches. League and the FA Cup, giving him the opportunity to show his skill once again.

A successful European Championship with France could also have put him back on the showcase.

But when it comes to club competitions, everything is on hiatus, while the Euros are not slated for the summer of 2021.

0:29 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba trains in a Juventus jersey in support of his teammate in France, Blaise Matuidi, after he tested positive for coronavirus (Photos: @paulpogba) Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba trains in a Juventus jersey in support of his teammate in France, Blaise Matuidi, after he tested positive for coronavirus (Photos: @paulpogba)

In the case of Paul Pogba and his future, that uncertainty is not helpful and may not provide any guarantee on how it will work.

We've seen Manchester United entertain the notion of a swap deal before, though in the case of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexis Sánchez it's had little benefit to anyone, and again any suitor would have to find a truly first-class swap pack to tempt Ed Woodward and his recruiting team.

You can see how that might work in Pogba's case, if he turned in a player who could offer more to the first team than the French currently, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have the last word and, like many United supporters, he is probably frustrated that the No. 6 of the club could not deliver it, whatever the reasons.

Fernandes a new talisman of midfield

Bruno Fernandes made a great impression early in his career at Man Utd

Much has been made of the newly discovered spirit and belief at Manchester United since the home loss to Burnley on January 22, but, if we consider Pogba's case, all of that was accomplished in his absence, and he has delivered a new talisman. in the middle of the field. in the form of Bruno Fernandes.

This is how sometimes things happen in football, when a player is absent for a long time and his team is fighting, it becomes more important almost weekly. Pogba was in a one-time case when United stuttered for the first 10 weeks of this season.

0:22 Paul Pogba's wife, Maria Zulay, tried her luck in the challenge 'Stay at home', but things did not go entirely planned … Paul Pogba's wife, Maria Zulay, tried her luck in the challenge 'Stay at home', but things did not go entirely planned …

But it's not just the & # 39; Bruno Factor & # 39; What made his life difficult is Nemanja Matic's rebirth, Fred's arrangement, and Scott McTominay's return from injury. It's an incredible thing to consider, but do those three players contribute more to the way Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his Manchester United team to play than Pogba?

The other side of that debate is whether a fully committed Pogba in good physical condition and a few miles on the clock this season could further energize United when football finally returns; That is the first decision Solskjaer faces in this matter.

Paul Pogba in Premier League action against Newcastle earlier this season

There will be much more written and talked about Pogba and Manchester United in the coming weeks. Perhaps Old Trafford is suddenly a more attractive place to be. The club has demonstrated its ambitions with its transfers in the last two windows, all of which have increased the quality and options that Solskjaer has at his disposal.

If United could claim Champions League football also next season through their Premier League final or by winning the Europa League, as they did in Pogba's first season, that becomes another compelling argument. Pogba is still only 27 years old and can also reflect on this being his fourth season in Manchester, matching the length of his brilliant stay in Turin.

But, as I started, our lives right now are governed by uncertainty and that also applies to the fairly fluid relationship between player and club in this case.

It is also why, perhaps, it would not be a surprise if Pogba left, or stayed at Manchester United.