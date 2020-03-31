Paul McGinley's Keys to the Best Player-Coach Relationships | Golf News





Paul McGinley

After Brandel Chamblee caused a stir with his comments on modern training, Paul McGinley offers his insight and experience on what makes the best player-coach relationships …

My colleague on the Golf Channel, Brandel Chamblee, recently conducted an interview with Golf World magazine in which he attributed much of the blame to the poor coach as the main reason for the lack of players emerging in greatness at the highest level. of the game. .

In the last week, this topic has sparked a lot of interest in the world of golf.

Brandel Chamblee's comments on modern coaching were criticized by some

Having worked regularly with Brandel, I know that he is highly researched and knowledgeable in many facets of professional golf. My thoughts on the views he expressed would not be to dismiss them, but to consider his points, contextualize them, and provide some additional layers.

I think Brandel did not intend to pave all golf coaches with the same brush. You would surely know that it would be unfair and would harm some of the great dedicated professionals who work tirelessly and professionally around the world.

Pro-level gaming has never had higher standards than it does now, and much of that is due to technological advances in video and launch monitors, as well as training.

Claude Harmon has been Brooks Koepka's coach in all four of his careers

I've spent a lot of time over the past two weeks watching the highlights of Open Championships at Sky Sports since the early 1970s. Although they have been fascinating to see in courses that I know very well, it is also very clear that the standards at the highest level in those years are not at the level that they are now.

I am aware that there are extenuating circumstances, especially technological advances, but we will leave that discussion for another day. However, I agree with Brandel's observation that training is often the reason why many players show early race promise before their careers stop and plan when many observers expected to see continued progression.

Great training is not just about technical expertise and understanding of swing. It's much more than that. It is about coaxing, supporting and guiding the player towards better performance. It's about putting the wheels back on the bike when they come off.

Butch Harmon was a master at training players who lost form

Butch Harmon and Bob Torrance were masters at it, it was their secret sauce (Butch's presence has been missed by many of his Tour players since his retirement). Loss of shape is a place where all the elite golfers will meet on several occasions throughout their careers.

Many players lose their way and are looking for science and a new coach to break out of the maze of confusion and frustration. The secret is to determine the start and that's where the great workout should come in. High levels of training are more easily identified and evidenced in these challenging periods of a player's career.

Having overcome the trials and tribulations of a professional golf career for over 25 years, I firmly believe that ownership of your game is critical to success and established through excellent training. I am often asked on golf days or in interviews, "If you had your career again, what would you do differently with what you know now?"

My answer is always that I wish I had strived to improve along the lines that are personalized to me: my instincts, my skill set, and my physical limitations that make up my ability as a golfer. Too often I searched for golf nirvana, the secret, outside of what was natural or instinctive for me.

I'm a champion of Colin Montgomerie as an example of how I would do it if I had a second chance. He continually took advantage of his skills, as well as any player of my time, without deviating from what came naturally, he simply became more consistent and better at it.

Not blessed with natural talent, physical strength, or the classic golf swing and ball flight, such as a Woods or an Els, he made the most of what he had been gifted; a consistent form of shooting and stubborn competitiveness, and he never strayed from personal talents for him.

Colin Montgomerie improved his strengths throughout his career.

Monty always kept the game simple in his own mind and understood his game backwards. He was not interested in the technical aspects of swing related to anyone but himself.

Jack Nicklaus used to say that, along with his former coach, Jack Grout, the key to his career was always honoring the fundamentals of his swing. He owned his game through these fundamentals and rarely strayed from them. His highly effective swing was never technically perfect and he never tried to do it.

This is where I agree with Brandel that the focus is too focused on the coach and not on the player. My experiences have shown me that the player-coach relationship should not be one where "I am the player and you are the coach. Show me how to play!"

Just like in any business, building a team around you is key. The skills required in golf at the highest level are so varied that a coach cannot have all the answers to all the questions. Paul McGinley

It must be more that the coach is a sounding board for the player while he realizes and develops his game himself. In my opinion, the best player / coach relationships put together a squad based primarily on player input. They discuss it, they practice it, they make it simple and clear.

When they work together or when a coach comes to a tournament, they hone the template they have identified and developed together. The player should feel capable of self-adjustment when the swing does not feel right. The litmus test is being able to win with your game & # 39; B & # 39; or & # 39; C & # 39 ;. Another great Jack Nicklaus phrase is that "golf is a series of constant adjustments."

Just like in any business, building a team around you is key. The skills required in golf at the highest level are so varied that a coach cannot have all the answers to all the questions. Some coaches now specialize in particular areas.

Rory McIlroy brought Brad Faxon as coach

Rory McIlroy has added Brad Faxon to his team as his coach, while Michael Bannon remains the expert on Rory's long game. They both identified this template when Rory was a teenager in Northern Ireland and have remained faithful to it ever since. Having watched Rory play as a teenager in Ireland, his swing has evolved over the years without change.

Faxon has helped develop a placement template that revolves around Rory's gift as the game's instinctive artist. Another example is Brooks Koepka adding Pete Cowen as short game coach to his established swing coach Claude Harmon.

Michael and Claude do not see this as a slight in their work, but simply as part of the modern process of creating a team of specialized staff to help talented players perform at their best and identify the keys to their game ownership. Creating a template that is relevant to you and only you is the key to success.

In my experience, a coach's job should be to help identify the complexities of that player's swing or short game, but they should move away from the concentration of power in their own hands towards shared empowerment with the player.