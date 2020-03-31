Paul Chuckle & # 39; in repair & # 39; after testing positive for coronavirus

Instagram

Urging fans to follow the guidelines and 'stay inside', the Chuckle Brothers star reveals that he has been battling a mild form of COVID-19 for the past few weeks.

Beloved British children's television personality Paul Chuckle has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 72-year-old man has assured fans that he is "on the road to recovery" after battling a mild form of the virus in the past two weeks.

He confirmed the diagnosis via Twitter video on Monday (March 30), saying, "Hi guys, I just checked in to inform you that I'm still close. I've been sleeping with COVID-19 for a few days, just mild but it was there. and it's not nice, I promise you. "

the Chuckle Brothers Star also urged fans to follow the guidelines and "stay inside," adding: "We will all go crazy, we know that, but please stay inside … Please stay with the guys and enjoy yourselves as best you can." .