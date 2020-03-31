Ozzy Osbourne has to cancel Parkinson's treatment trip due to coronavirus pandemic

Instagram

Before the COVID-19 outbreak hit the world, Sharon Osbourne's rock husband has made plans to go to Switzerland to see an immunity expert for his condition.

Ozzy Osbourne He has canceled a trip to Switzerland to see an immunity expert.

The rocker canceled his 2020 tour dates last month (February) so he could take a trip to Europe to seek treatment for Parkinson's disease, but now the coronavirus pandemic has forced him to rethink his travel plans.

His manager and wife, Sharon Osbournerevealed the latest health setback during an appearance on the American television show "The conversation"Monday, March 30.

"We had to cancel our trip to Switzerland," he said. "We were destined to go on April 8, but we had to cancel."

Sharon also revealed that the current global health crisis has really affected her and Ozzy as they try to stay safe and healthy.

"We are just holding on, like everyone else, just trying to stay away and be quiet and keep it there, but I honestly find these times so terrifying (sic)," he added. "I think it is a very, very scary time to be alive."

"I'm not one of these people (who they are), like, 'Oh, I'm joining with all these people' and 'This is amazing'. I'm not like that. I cry every day When I see the number of deaths increase and more and more people contract this virus and I am devastated by it. For me, I am heartbroken. "