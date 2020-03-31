Outbreak of Santa Clara coronavirus particularly deadly for older men – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – In the San Francisco Bay area county most affected by the coronavirus – Santa Clara – 75 percent of the 28 local deaths from the virus have been among older men, a staggering number.

County officials have launched a unique online dashboard to give county residents a quick look at the number of cases, gender of the victim, deaths and most vulnerable age groups.

%MINIFYHTML01232782538d7e36fdb3f522a362a65911% %MINIFYHTML01232782538d7e36fdb3f522a362a65912%

It also provides a graphic view of the increase in the last week. Santa Clara has had a positive result in the Bay Area of ​​848 positive residents since Silicon Valley reported the first local case in January. There were 202 new cases reported Monday, an increase credited by county health officials to some delays in reporting cases and additional testing sites.

The county has also followed a national trend. While those age 51 and older account for just over 40 percent of positive test results, that age group also accounts for nearly 95 percent of county deaths.

And while men barely outperform women on positive tests (53 percent to 46 percent), older men have accounted for a surprising 75 percent of deaths.

A similar pattern has emerged worldwide. The researchers say the gender imbalance shouldn't really come as a surprise: During previous outbreaks of SARS and MERS, cousins ​​of COVID-19, scientists noted that men seemed more susceptible than women.

This time, just over half of the COVID-19 deaths in China were among men. Other parts of Asia saw similar numbers. Later, Europe also saw what Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus coordinator, called a troubling trend.

In Italy, where men so far account for 58% of infections, men's deaths outnumber women's and the highest risk begins at age 50, according to a report by Italy's COVID-19 watchdog group.

The CDC of EE. USA They have not yet released details nationwide. But a report on the first nearly 200 British patients admitted to critical care found that about two-thirds were men.

One suspect: Globally, men are more likely to have smoked longer and longer than women. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control is urging research on the connection of smoking with COVID-19.

Hormones can also play a role. In 2017, researchers at the University of Iowa infected mice with SARS, and just like in humans, males were more likely to die. Estrogen seemed protective: When the ovaries were removed, deaths among female mice increased, the team reported in the Journal of Immunology.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.