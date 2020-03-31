Our country on Up News Info this Sunday – Up News Info Tampa

Gayle King announced earlier today in Up News Info this morning that she will take care of the accommodation for the next ACM presents: our country Special for Up News Info and broadcast on Up News Info All Access on Sunday, April 5 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT. This new special will feature intimate conversations and acoustic performances at home with top country music stars, along with clips from your favorites. ACM Awards moments from the past ACM presents: our country It promises to be an evening filled with entertainment, hope, and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans when they need it most.

As previously announced, ACM presents: our country will feature performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, and John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban. Additionally, the special will honor 10-time ACM Award winner Kenny Rogers with performances by Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker.

Check back here for more updates during the week and be sure to tune in next Sunday, April 5, only on Up News Info and streaming on demand with Up News Info All Access. Check your local listings for more information.