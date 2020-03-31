Orange County inmate dies in custody, pending COVID-19 evidence – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – An inmate previously housed at the Central Prison for Men in Santa Ana died Monday at a local hospital.
The inmate, a 69-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital on Friday morning due to medical problems stemming from underlying health problems, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.
He was screened for the new coronavirus after being admitted to the hospital, but test results were still pending Monday night.
It was not immediately revealed if the man had COVID-19 symptoms.
The sheriff's department said the man was booked into the Orange County Jail on January 24 for a violation of probation and possession of narcotics.
"The Orange County District Attorney's Office will investigate the death in custody," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "The Orange County Sheriff's Department will conduct a custody death review."