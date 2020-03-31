Orange County inmate dies in custody, pending COVID-19 evidence – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – An inmate previously housed at the Central Prison for Men in Santa Ana died Monday at a local hospital.

The inmate, a 69-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital on Friday morning due to medical problems stemming from underlying health problems, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.

%MINIFYHTMLfbb225696ec5ede74ffa101568058b8313% %MINIFYHTMLfbb225696ec5ede74ffa101568058b8314%

He was screened for the new coronavirus after being admitted to the hospital, but test results were still pending Monday night.

%MINIFYHTMLfbb225696ec5ede74ffa101568058b8315% %MINIFYHTMLfbb225696ec5ede74ffa101568058b8316%

It was not immediately revealed if the man had COVID-19 symptoms.

RELATED: Costa Mesa Facility Again Under Consideration to Host Coronavirus Patients

The sheriff's department said the man was booked into the Orange County Jail on January 24 for a violation of probation and possession of narcotics.

"The Orange County District Attorney's Office will investigate the death in custody," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "The Orange County Sheriff's Department will conduct a custody death review."