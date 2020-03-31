Ollie Watkins, Aleksandar Mitrovic or Matheus Pereira? Championship experts choose their player of the season | Football news







We ask six of our Sky Sports EFL experts to choose their Championship Player of the Season.

In the first of a series that will see our experts pick their best moments from the 2019/20 Championship season thus far, our six experts tell us who they think has been the most outstanding player of the campaign …

Keith Andrews – Matheus Pereira, West Brom

I'm going to go for Pereira because his ability, his ability with the ball, the way he takes the game to the opposition and the vision he has have impressed me.

He's a full attack player and he's not just a No. 10 guy. I think he's at his best in the middle, but we've also seen him play from right and left.

I rejoiced in him since August when I saw little glimpses in his game, and I remember thinking that he was playing at a different level than most on the field.

He is Brazilian, so you would expect talent, tricks, and movies, but his loan period really helped him deal with the physical side of the game. He has entered the life of the Championship and moved on with things.

Don Goodman – Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham

Scoring 23 goals in 34 games speaks for itself. You look at West Brom and they have players participating from everywhere, but Fulham doesn't have that.

He has scored 23 of his 52 goals, which is monumental. It shows how dependent they are on him and the huge burden on his shoulders, and that's why he's my Player of the Season.

It's almost a reluctant choice, as I truly believe Kalvin Phillips has been the best player in the league. Both are important to your sides but in different ways.

But, as is tradition, strikers always get glory. It has always been so, and it will always be so!

Andy Hinchcliffe – Ollie Watkins, Brentford

Mitrovic and Watkins have been excellent and are different types of striker. But Watkins is my player of the season because we all knew about Mitrovic.

His change of position at Brentford has been taken so well, his end in the penalty box is so assured and he seems like a natural goal scorer.

I know they've been working hard on him in training, and everything about his attacking game has been brilliant.

Playing a full season as a solo striker is not easy, and the improvement this season has shown makes him worthy of it.

Scott Minto – Ollie Watkins, Brentford

Watkins was an extremely talented player before this season, but in a completely different position. However, once Neal Maupay left Brentford, he immediately started scoring.

Everyone thought he would eventually return to normal, but he has taken his game to another level and did what a striker should do. All but one of his targets come from inside the box and he knows where it should be. He looks like a born scorer.

For him to be playing as an experienced striker, and leading the line the way he has, I'll be honest, I didn't see it coming. Scoring 22 league goals from almost nowhere makes it the season opener for me.

He is another Brentford player who will play in the Premier League next season, even if they don't come up.

David Prutton – Ollie Watkins, Brentford

Phillips has been brilliant for Leeds, Jarrod Bowen would not have been too far if he had stayed at Hull in the Championship and Mitrovic has done what we expected. The fact that we know how good he is may have counted against him a bit!

However, Watkins deserves credit for what he has done this season in terms of changing positions, from wide player to striker.

It has really lit up the league and had a lot of great performances, and the type of goals he has scored have impressed me. He is not scoring the types of goals that one winger plays as a striker, they are the proper goals No. 9.

It's Brentford's chance to make it to the Premier League, and you imagine he'll be there one way or another soon, anyway.

Gary Weaver – Ollie Watkins, Brentford

Kalvin Phillips has been excellent for Leeds and you almost take it for granted that Mitrovic would reach the numbers he has, but I had to choose Watkins.

I've seen him since he was in Exeter, where he used to play as a striker on the youth team, and I remember that (former Brentford manager) Dean Smith told me he would eventually play as a striker.

Watkins never thought he would have that chance at Brentford as they were still signing strikers, but he has done so now and has shown what he can do. It has adapted and become a No 9. Adequate. He knows where to be in the box, and he's also a superior boy.

It is always exciting to see a player really improve and reach their potential, and that is what Watkins has done.