Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Head of Man Utd in Gardens and Relatives Helping Block Coronavirus | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLa6d58d1c74a4c295d51e222087bb579f11% %MINIFYHTMLa6d58d1c74a4c295d51e222087bb579f12%

"I've been in the garden, with the kids, working on finishing and the strikers should be working on finishing or their movement."





%MINIFYHTMLa6d58d1c74a4c295d51e222087bb579f13% %MINIFYHTMLa6d58d1c74a4c295d51e222087bb579f14% Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains how he and the Man Utd players have adapted

%MINIFYHTMLa6d58d1c74a4c295d51e222087bb579f15% %MINIFYHTMLa6d58d1c74a4c295d51e222087bb579f16%

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed how outfield and WhatsApp are helping Manchester United deal with the blockade and he even hopes that the players' partners are doing their part by "putting in some good crosses."

The 47-year-old Norwegian says that, to a large extent, it is the same as always as teams struggle to stay in shape without playing time.

"Players have individual programs and have their own diets, of course, and this period could be used to work on something special, something specific to themselves and their roles and tasks," Solskjaer told the United website.

"I have been in the garden, with the children, working on finishing and the strikers should be working on finishing or their movement.

"Most players have good facilities and decent gardens, so hopefully their wives and girlfriends will be able to put in some passes and crosses!"

With the coronavirus ending the Premier League until at least April 30, Solskjaer has been eager to maintain morale within the team that had been on an undefeated streak of 11 games in all competitions prior to the season's suspension.

"I am used to seeing them every day for hours and hours, so it is different," added the former United striker.

0:39 A Sky Sports News Public Service Health Message A Sky Sports News Public Service Health Message

"I just keep in touch with them in WhatsApp groups and messages, and we plan every time we go back and for what kind of sessions we start.

"That's the good thing now with technology and we're lucky in that regard. We can keep in touch and see each other."

United were 11 games undefeated before the season suspension

"We can send messages and get a response quickly, and we can make the old phone call sometimes and just talk on the phone. So we stay in touch regularly."

Solskjaer also became a teacher as part of her children's home education program, like millions of parents across the country.

"We did that (home schooling) last week when it started and that's a little bit different," he said.

"Homework is one thing but doing the actual teaching! We managed to finish last week but you never know how long this will last. But the kids have been very good."