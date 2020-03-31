Oilers' Connor McDavid voted best NHL forward by his peers … but they don't want him when the game is on the line

%MINIFYHTML7110dc43947fccbf1d4bfba45ab7986f11% %MINIFYHTML7110dc43947fccbf1d4bfba45ab7986f12%

Can you be the best without being The best?

Members of the NHLPA, made up of NHL players, released their annual player poll on Tuesday, and it's no surprise that Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid was voted by his peers as the league's best striker today.

It is the second consecutive year that McDavid has led the vote.

McDavid garnered a whopping 68.35 percent of the votes from the 556 players who cast their ballots, more than 4.5 times more than second place Sidney Crosby (14.93%). McDavid was on his way to a fourth consecutive 100-point season before the NHL hiatus on March 12, with the 23-year-old recording 97 points in just 64 games played.

However, despite McDavid's continued dominance, his fellow NHLers would prefer to have someone else on their team when everything is on the line. According to the survey, more than 44 percent of players selected Crosby in response to the question, "If you need to win a game, who is the player (any position) you would like on your team?"

McDavid came in second with 30.53%.

With Sidney Crosby's trophy case full of individual and team accolades, we can't blame players for choosing one of the all-time greats as the teammate they'd most like to have on their side with just one game. On the line. #NHLPAPlayerPoll pic.twitter.com/JjjyjntNkR – NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 31, 2020

Maybe it shouldn't come like so much Surprised Crosby is arguably one of the top 10 players to step on an NHL court, and he has won at all levels throughout his career. The Pittsburgh Penguins captain has led his team to three Stanley Cups (with two Conn Smythe Trophies) and holds two Olympic gold medals.

Crosby's most famous goal, the Overtime Golden Goal to place Canada on the podium at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, was the very definition of the clutch, as the then-22-year-old sent an entire nation to the ecstasy under the most intense pressure you can ever face.

Meanwhile, for all of McDavid's incredible abilities and offensive prowess, the Oilers captain has only played in 13 NHL playoff games in total.

That doesn't mean it's McDavid's fault that he doesn't have as many great game moments as Crosby: The Oilers haven't exactly given their best player since Wayne Gretzky a supporting cast equal to his immense talent. But it just goes to show that even McDavid's teammates, who seem to have anointed him as Crosby's heir as the most feared player in the NHL, would still choose the experience when it comes to pushing.