Oil price war: analysts expect prices to drop further | News

Top energy officials in the United States and Russia will meet to address a historic collapse in world oil markets.

The meeting comes after a dispute over production levels earlier this month that sparked a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

%MINIFYHTML174fa3740de5db5bd40651d8c4ee32ac11% %MINIFYHTML174fa3740de5db5bd40651d8c4ee32ac12%

Prices have plummeted further due to the coronavirus pandemic, and analysts say there is little chance of recovery anytime soon.

Osama bin Javaid of Al Jazeera reports.